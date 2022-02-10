First look at the city barber shop with a bar and poker table
- Credit: Supplied
The owner of a city barber shop which is kitted out with a bar and a poker table has revealed his unique plans to give Norwich an "experience to remember".
Frazer Howman, owner of Clockwork Barbers in St Gregorys Alley, spent £80,000 on upgrading the premises next door in a major revamp of the shop over the Christmas period.
Mr Howman said it was important to offer the city "something new" - adding that the response to his unique vision had been "amazing" since the barber shop opened.
He said: "Our customers have loved it and I've really welcomed their feedback.
"There are lots of barber shops in Norwich so I felt like it was important to bring something different to the table.
"I wanted to offer an experience from start to finish and something customers will remember."
The barber shop is still in the final stages of planning permission in order to sell alcohol on the premises before Mr Howman can proceed with the next phase of his plans.
He added: "When we do get our bar licence, we are thinking about giving customers a stubby to introduce them to the shop and encourage them to come to the bar.
"Access to the bar is then optional and if they want to go back and order a nicer drink then they can."
And Mr Howman isn't finished there.
He hopes that eventually the barber shop will host stag dos and event packages in the future.
"We'd love to offer a service in an evening when the shop is closed where groups can book to come in for a hair cut and a drink at the bar," he said.
"As the shop would be shut, that group would have full access to the facilities before they go on a night out."
Having moved to a bigger building, Mr Howman is now on the lookout for skilled barbers to join his team.
He added: "We'd love to expand because we have nine chairs in the shop and there is currently only myself, Tyler, Aidan and Beth.
"We're all fully booked every single week so we'd love for new talent to join."