First look at the city barber shop with a bar and poker table

From left to right: Barbers Tyler, Frazer (owner) and Aidan. - Credit: Supplied

The owner of a city barber shop which is kitted out with a bar and a poker table has revealed his unique plans to give Norwich an "experience to remember".

Frazer Howman, owner of Clockwork Barbers in St Gregorys Alley, spent £80,000 on upgrading the premises next door in a major revamp of the shop over the Christmas period.

Mr Howman said it was important to offer the city "something new" - adding that the response to his unique vision had been "amazing" since the barber shop opened.

Owner Frazer Howman had praised the "amazing" response the shop has had since reopening in January. - Credit: Supplied

He said: "Our customers have loved it and I've really welcomed their feedback.

"There are lots of barber shops in Norwich so I felt like it was important to bring something different to the table.

"I wanted to offer an experience from start to finish and something customers will remember."

Mr Howman hopes his barber shop will host stag dos and event packages in the future. - Credit: Supplied

The barber shop is still in the final stages of planning permission in order to sell alcohol on the premises before Mr Howman can proceed with the next phase of his plans.

He added: "When we do get our bar licence, we are thinking about giving customers a stubby to introduce them to the shop and encourage them to come to the bar.

Mr Howman is on the lookout for new barbers to join the team at Clockwork Barbers. - Credit: Supplied

"Access to the bar is then optional and if they want to go back and order a nicer drink then they can."

And Mr Howman isn't finished there.

He hopes that eventually the barber shop will host stag dos and event packages in the future.

Owner Frazer with barbers Tyler, Aidan and Beth at Clockwork Barbers. - Credit: Supplied

"We'd love to offer a service in an evening when the shop is closed where groups can book to come in for a hair cut and a drink at the bar," he said.

"As the shop would be shut, that group would have full access to the facilities before they go on a night out."

The bar is still awaiting planning permission but Mr Howman hopes it will help allow Clockwork Barbers to offer something different to competitors. - Credit: Supplied

Having moved to a bigger building, Mr Howman is now on the lookout for skilled barbers to join his team.

He added: "We'd love to expand because we have nine chairs in the shop and there is currently only myself, Tyler, Aidan and Beth.

"We're all fully booked every single week so we'd love for new talent to join."