Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Customers set to play poker and enjoy a beer as barbers transformed

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:06 PM January 7, 2022
Updated: 4:09 PM January 7, 2022
Outside the old shop in St Gregorys Alley, Norwich.

Outside the old shop in St Gregorys Alley, Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

A barber shop which has spent £80,000 on jazzing up the premises next door with a poker table and a bar is set to reopen.

Clockwork Barbers, based in St Gregorys Alley, Norwich, shut up shop over the Christmas period in preparation to move into its new premises - just a door over.

Owner Frazer Howman said that moving was essential to allow his unique plans to take place.

He said: "We're in the final stages of planning permission to get a licensed bar so customers can have a drink before their haircut.

"We also have a poker table and a deck of cards where people can relax and unwind."

However, Mr Howman insisted the poker table is purely for visual effect and not for gambling.

He added: "We just want to do something different and make sure people remember us.

"There isn't a barbers like this anywhere else. Being unique is important to me."

Mr Howman said he is going for an "old school gentleman's vibe" with his barbers all set to be kitted out in tweed jackets and waistcoats.

He said: "I want it to look like old England with a Victorian-style bar.

"We want it to be a place where people can come together."

Mr Howman added the feedback he has received has been "mostly positive" but people questioned whether it was a "bar or a barbers".

He added: "The reason behind it is that I don’t like magazines or phones - I want people to socialise while they are here.

"The time that everyone socialises has gone and is a thing of the past. I want to bring it back.

"I want them to have an experience and enjoy getting their haircut."

And Mr Howman isn't finished there - he'd like to hire out the space to host stag dos and prom events in the future.

He said: "That's the eventual dream.

"I'd love to hire the room out to parties and offer an experience where people can get their hair cut."

The barber shop will open for its soft launch on Saturday (January 8) while the final stages of works takes place.

