Workshops and spring collection launched by Norwich chocolatier

A Norwich-based chocolatier is sharing her knowledge of sweet treats at chocolate-making workshops.

Marcela Da Costa, the owner of Emporium Norwich which sells artisan chocolate, has partnered with Old Hall Country Breaks in Tilney All Saints and The Shoulder of Mutton in Strumpshaw to put on the events.

Mrs Da Costa said: "I did a little research and chocolate workshops are not that common locally. The idea came from Maryanne Old, who runs painting workshops.

The Palace egg from the 5'o'clock collection, made of dark chocolate and infused with earl grey tea and gunpowder tea. - Credit: Emporium Norwich

"People will be able to learn to make brigadeiro, a traditional Brazilian chocolate."

Mrs Da Costa, originally from Brazil, started her chocolate company in 2019 and she recently appeared on I Escaped to the Country.

In her latest offering of indulgent treats, the chocolatier launched a spring collection inspired by afternoon tea.

The Easter eggs are made of milk, white or dark chocolate and filled with a tea-infused brigadeiro.

Emporium Norwich is running brigaderio-making workshops at Old Hall and The Shoulder of Mutton - Credit: Emporium Norwich

The collection also includes a millionaire's shortbread filled egg, a filled Easter bar and a hand-painted mini egg.

The next workshop is being held on Sunday, May 3, at The Shoulder of Mutton in Strumpshaw.

More information can be found on Emporium Norwich's Instagram or website.