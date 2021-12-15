Christmas edition flavours revealed by Jarrold chocolatier

A Norwich chocolatier has revealed the secret to her success after being stocked in the city's independent department store less than two years after launching.

And her magic ingredient? A family recipe.

"My recipe comes from my mother - she's always made brigadeiro, the chocolate I make - but I've added my own touch over the years," said Marcela Da Costa, owner of Emporium Norwich.

Marcela, originally from Brazil, started Emporium Norwich in 2019 after she had a baby.

She explained: "I wanted to help bring brigadeiro to people in Norfolk. It's something that reminds me of my childhood.

"Brigadeiro are Brazilian chocolates. They're made with condensed milk, cream and chocolate. They're similar to truffles but better.

Some of Emporium Norwich's brigadeiro at the Buy Local Norfolk Christmas Expo at The Forum - Credit: Emporium Norwich

"Our most popular one is the classic brigadeiro, which is made with milk chocolate. But salted caramel and pistachio are up there too."

Emporium recently released the Christmas collection.

"It's inspired by what's popular both here and in Brazil. Lots of people in Brazil eat panettone at Christmas. My grandfather was Italian so I did a lot," Marcela, who is 28, said.

She added: "I've also made some British brigadeiro flavours: Christmas pudding and sticky toffee pudding. I wanted them to be really unique and they're popular.

"I wanted to blend Brazilian and British culture - like my Easter collection where I infused the brigadeiro with tea."

She added: "I like being in the kitchen and experimenting but I also love to sell and talk, which helps improve my English.

Emporium Norwich Christmas 2021 hamper - Credit: Emporium Norwich

"We do a lot of fairs and markets but we're also on the Jarrold website, which is a very big deal for us to be asked to do.

"We're hoping to be in more farm shops and delis. And one day I'd love my own shop - where people can sit and I can do workshops.

"It's a big dream but I'm going to work really hard."

Marcela's husband, Tiago de Costa, said: "She's really dedicated, she loves this. And it's like everything, you never stop studying and learning. If you believe and work hard, then you can make dreams happen."

Emporium Norwich will have a pop-up in Jarrold on December 20 from 9am to 7pm or purchases can be made through the website.