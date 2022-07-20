Owners of city florist named Norfolk's best are 'pinching themselves'

Danielle and Jake Wyatt celebrate success after their business is named the best florist in Norfolk at the Muddy Stilettos Awards. - Credit: Danielle Wyatt Flowers

Business is blooming at a Norwich florists which started selling bespoke bouquets during lockdown.

Danielle Wyatt Flowers is based out of its namesake's home in NR3, near Catton Park, and she runs it with husband Jake.

They launched the business in September 2020 and less than two years later it has won the best florist in Norfolk category in the public-voted Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022.

Danielle Wyatt with one of the bespoke bouquets. - Credit: Danielle Wyatt Flowers

Muddy Stilettos offers an insider's guide to the best food, day trips, hotels and more across England and it has separate awards for each county.

Mrs Wyatt, 43, worked in a school canteen before the pandemic but trained as a florist when she was 16 as her mum Julie Button used to run Julie Ann Florist in Bowthorpe Road.

Mrs Wyatt said: "It began with children not being able to see their grandparents during lockdown and we were the middle people sending flowers to them.

Some of the bridal bouquets created by Danielle Wyatt Flowers. - Credit: Danielle Wyatt Flowers

"As it evolved we got busier and we now have many regular customers and chains of people sending flowers to each other.

"We do everything from bespoke bouquets, with Jake doing the deliveries, to wedding décor and funeral tributes."

The couple now have a workshop in the garage and a consultation room at the back of the house for weddings.

Jake Wyatt delivers the bouquets adding the personal touch. - Credit: Danielle Wyatt Flowers

They also have a collection point at Balloons and Bakes in Catton Chase and can do consultations there too.

Mrs Wyatt said: "At the start when the first order came in we were jumping up and down and it still does not wear off and is exciting when we get new customers."

Speaking about the Muddy Stilettos win, she added: "We are pinching ourselves and even to make the final five was such an achievement.

Danielle Wyatt with a colourful flower arrangement. - Credit: Danielle Wyatt Flowers

"It is really nice to see the support from our customers who say our personal service and the quality we deliver makes us stand out.

"I am really happy where the business is, but eventually we may need to take on extra help for the deliveries."

Other Norwich winners in the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022 for Norfolk include City Brides for bridal store and XO Kitchen for restaurant.

A bespoke bouquet by Danielle Wyatt Flowers. - Credit: Danielle Wyatt Flowers

