Norwich bar, bookshop and restaurant named the best in Norfolk
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
From XO Kitchen to Tipsy Jar, here are the Norwich winners for the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022.
Muddy Stilettos is a UK-wide lifestyle guide and every year it holds awards in each county celebrating independent businesses, with the winners voted for by the public.
Of the 27 Norfolk categories and winners, 17 of them were from Norwich which is great news for the city.
This year the awards received 765,000 votes across the UK.
Here are the 2022 Norwich winners:
1. ART GALLERY: Norwich Art Shop (Norwich)
2. BAR: Tipsy Jar (Norwich)
3. BEAUTY SALON: Charisma (Norwich)
4. BOOKSHOP: Bookbugs and Dragon Tales (Norwich)
5. BRIDAL STORE: City Brides (Norwich)
6. CHILDREN’S BUSINESS: Water Babies (Norwich)
7. FITNESS INSTRUCTOR: Debbie Bagley at BabyFit (Norwich)
8. FLORIST: Danielle Wyatt Flowers (Norwich)
9. JEWELLER: Sonkai (Norwich)
10. LIFESTYLE STORE: The Watering Can (Sprowston)
11. LOCAL FOOD/DRINK PRODUCER: Lifetime of Chocolate (Norwich)
12. NEW LIFESTYLE STARTUP: Norwich Cauldron (Norwich)
13. RESTAURANT: XO Kitchen (Norwich)
14. SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS: Ernie’s Zero Waste Shop (Norwich)
15. THEATRE/ARTS VENUE: Theatre Royal (Norwich)
16. WOMEN’S FASHION STORE: Lady B Loves (Norwich)
17. YOGA/PILATES STUDIO: Bodywerx Studios (Norwich)