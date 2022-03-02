Dachshund disco featuring dog dancefloor to come to Norwich

Pug Café's Dachshund Disco will return to Revolución de Cuba in Queen Street Norwich on April 3 - Credit: Raven Imagery

Sausage dogs will be running the show at a disco set to take over a city cocktail bar.

Following the success of a Cockapoo Café event held last month, the party returns to Revolución de Cuba in Queen Street on April 3.

Visitors can expect the ultimate disco experience, including a light-up doggy dance floor, disco balls, doggy glowsticks and more.

The event is brought to the Fine City by couple James Morgan and Anushka Fernando, owners of Pug Café.

The pair encourage owners and their dogs to meet up with similar breeds to let off steam, expand their social skills and of course, be fussed over to their hearts content.

The couple last hosted a sausage dog soirée in Norwich in 2019 with all dachshunds and cross breeds welcome.

Dachshunds and dachshund crosses are invited to join the disco at Revolución de Cuba on April 3 - Credit: Raven Imagery

Pup paradise organiser Anushka said that they were inspired to bring the wiener party back to Norwich as it was so popular with the city's thriving dachshund community.

She added: "This is the ultimate feel-good event for all dachshunds, dachshund owners and dog lovers alike.

"We’ve taken our original Dachshund Café concept and given it a super-cute disco twist.

"Our last Cockapoo Café event was a total success and we loved meeting all the Cockapoos of Norwich and beyond.

The Dachshund Disco is open to sausage dogs and their owners, as well as lovers without a pooch of their own - Credit: Raven Imagery

"We’re back with both Doodle Disco and Dachshund Disco in April because the demand for our events has been huge – Norwich certainly is a dog-loving city and we hope to do more events for different breeds soon."

More than 250 dogs took over the Queen Street venue at February's Cockapoo Cafe.

The socials offer 80 minutes of off-lead experience for beloved pooches, with owners and non-owners alike invited along to join in with the fun and get in on the action.

There are also new designated chill zones, dedicated to older or more nervous four-legged friends.

A doggy bakery boasts pupcakes, dognuts, barkscotti and more, with food, coffees and cocktails available for human partygoers.

To get your hands on tickets for the Dachshund Disco, visit pugcafe.com/dachshund-disco-norwich-2022.



