CitySprint looking to recruit more drivers in Norwich

Courier firm CitySprint are hoping to recruit more drivers for the festive season - Credit: Archant

National courier firm CitySprint is looking to recruit 500 more staff for the festive season.

The new couriers will bolster its existing fleet of 3,500 vans, bikes and cars, in order to help the company cope with increased demand on the delivery network over the Christmas period.

These roles will be available in the Norwich area and will focus mainly on small and large van couriers.

Couriers work on a self-employed basis and jobs will be handed out depending on demand.

Mark Footman, chief operating officer at CitySprint, said: “With just over seven weeks to go until Christmas, businesses across sectors of all sizes are gearing up for the busiest time of the year.

“This year, with more people than ever shopping online, the pressure and demand this peak season is set to be even more acute.”

Looking for seasonal jobs this year?

Here is a useful roundup of businesses offering roles in Norwich.