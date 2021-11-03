From games master to seasonal greeter: Christmas jobs available in Norwich

Christmas is a busy time for Royal Mail and it is in need of extra staff in Norwich. - Credit: PA

Are you hunting for some temporary work this Christmas?

There are a number of roles available at businesses across Norwich, ranging from sales assistants to a games master.

Here are just a handful which are open for applications.

1. Retail artist for Charlotte Tilbury

Beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury is advertising for a temporary retail artist role at its stand in Jarrold department store in the city centre.

Applicants need experience as a sales advisor and an interest in the beauty industry and Charlotte Tilbury brand.

2. Seasonal mail sorters for Royal Mail

Christmas is a busy time for Royal Mail and it is in need of extra staff to sort the many parcels and letters which flow through its warehouse in Norwich.

Jobs are available at two sites in the city in Thorpe Road and at the Sapphire Business Park, offering a pay of £11.40 for day shifts and £13.70 for nights.

3. Games master at Escape Hunt

Escape Hunt in Norwich is looking for a games master to help run its activities.

Located in Chantry Place, this temporary Christmas role offers a variety of duties and pays £9 an hour.

4. Temporary sales assistant at Ann Summers

An opportunity to join the Ann Summers family this Christmas is available this year, and it promises the role will be "good vibes only."

The job at its store in Chantry Place offers 16 hours per week and pays £8.91 per hour.

Zatu Games is hiring Christmas warehouse operatives at its Norwich warehouse - Credit: Archant

5. Christmas warehouse operative at Zatu Games

Online board games retailer Zatu Games is looking for seasonal staff to help at its Norwich-based warehouse.

The role offers a variety of hours, from full time to part time, and pays the national minimum wage.

6. Christmas crew at The Entertainer

High street toy retailer, The Entertainer, is looking for people to join its team and help its mission to become the "best-loved toy shop" this Christmas.

The role will be based in Castle Quarter and includes a staff discount of 20pc and every Sunday off.

7. Seasonal greeter at Oak Furniture Land, Sprowston

If you enjoy interacting with customers and the smell of oak furniture then this may be the perfect role for you.

The job requires one day of training in December and then you will be required to work between December 26 and January 3 for £10 per hour.

Lisa Angel is hiring customer service advisors over the Christmas period - Credit: Archant

8. Customer service advisor at Lisa Angel, Rackheath

Local jewellery store Lisa Angel is looking for customer service advisors to work at its offices in Rackheath.

This is a full time role covering the Christmas period until January 2022 and there is a chance some applicants could gain full time roles.

9. Sales associate at Ernest Jones

This temporary role is looking for people with experience in customer service and retail to join the jewellery store's team.

The job will be at its store in Chantry Place and offers competitive rates of pay and other benefits.

