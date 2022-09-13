King Charles III books fly off the shelves as public read up on new monarch
- Credit: Ben Hardy
City traders have seen an increase in interest in the country's new monarch following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.
Copies of a biography of King Charles III have been flying off the shelves at a second-hand book store as attention from across the globe turns to the Royal Family.
Iain Dempster, a bookseller at City Bookshop, said: "One chap came in and bought two copies of 'Charles: Our Future King' by Robert Jobson this morning.
"There has been a wave of interest at the moment."
The biography has been sold at £1.99 in the Davey Place store with only one copy left from the batch by Monday lunchtime.
Mr Dempster added: "When there is a big royal event, a lot of books flooded on to the market and obviously people buy these and then a lot find their way into second hand shops and car boot sales."
It has also been a busy time for florists as people lay tributes to Her Majesty at locations such as Norwich Cathedral and City Hall in addition to the gates of Sandringham.
Charlene Cary, owner of Cary's Flowers in Norwich Market, said: "A lot of people have gone for yellow as the Queen liked bright colours.
"Yellow and pink reminds them of the outfits she used to wear."
Others have bought blue, red and white bunches in the colours of the Union Jack, while some customers have asked for a single rose or sunflower to lay as a tribute.
A volunteer at the British Heart Foundation shop in London Street said half a dozen plates with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh pictured on them sold out just before the Queen died.
Lindsay Smibert, manager of the nearby Cancer Research shop, said: "We have decided to put up a display with black colours in the window in respect to the Queen as she was the patron of Cancer Research."
The Tea Junction in Castle Quarter is stocking a Royal Blend tea, which was first blended for King Edward VII in the summer of 1902.
Jonathan Winter, owner of the Tea Junction, said: "There is a theory that the Queen's mother had a hand in coming up with the recipe."