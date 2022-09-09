Crowds flock to city to pay respects to 'inspirational' monarch

Stacey Shipman lays her floral tribute to the Queen, at the City Hall entrance. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Grieving mourners lined the streets of the city today to leave flowers and sign books of condolence for Her Majesty.

Crowds turned out in their hundreds to pay their respects at City Hall, Norwich Cathedral, St Peter Mancroft and other community hubs following the news of the Queen's death yesterday.

St Peters Street was closed off outside City Hall by Norfolk Recovery to allow large crowds to gather.

The Lord Mayor of Norwich, Dr Kevin Maguire, was the first person to sign a book of condolence inside City Hall - which opened early at 10.30am.

Lord Mayor, Kevin Maguire, writes in the Queen's condolence book at City Hall. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Wearing formal robes with a black ribbon, Dr Maguire said: "Here in Norwich we are marking her passing respectfully in a number of ways which include the flag being flown at half-mast initially and then according to protocol.

"There has always been a close association between the Royal Family and the city.

Floral tributes to the Queen at City Hall. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

"The monarchy has contributed much to city life and Her Majesty visited in the early days of the University of East Anglia and to open the Forum which were both momentous occasions."

Helen Clark, 76, who is originally from Canada but now lives in Hellesdon, was the first member of the public to sign her name in the book of condolence.

Helen Clark writes in the Queen's condolence book at City Hall. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

She signed on behalf of herself and her 49-year-old daughter Tracey-Anna.

Ms Clark said: "All my life, the Queen has been a constant. She was just inspirational and the core of the community and the world."

Stacey Shipman, 33, who lives in the city centre, was the second person to lay flowers outside City Hall.

She said: "I loved the Queen and I thought she was amazing, especially with the Jubilee. Seeing the joy on her face just made you feel happy.

"The last time I laid flowers was as a seven-year-old for Princess Diana."

Charlene Cary, owner of Cary's Flowers in Norwich Market created the bouquet which was placed on the table next to the book of condolence in City Hall.

Charlene Cary of Cary's Flowers, creates the floral arrangementto go beside the Queen's condolence book at City Hall. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

The flower arranger also created her own white, red and blue bunch which she placed at the entrance of City Hall.

Ms Cary said: "It's a privilege to be able to provide the city council with this for such an important occasion."

There were further respects paid on the market with Lucy's Chip Stall ordering black aprons for staff to wear and hanging up a Union Jack flag on the roof next to the stall.

Lord Mayor, Kevin Maguire, right, and Alan Waters, leader of the Norwich City Council, collect floral tributes to the Queen, and move them to the City Hall entrance. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Kingston Gray, owner of Lucy's, said: "We wanted to pay our respects as much as possible."

There was also space set aside for the public to lay flowers outside Norwich Cathedral with others quietly lighting candles inside.

Kingston Grey at Lucy's Fish and Chips stall, and Paula Taylor of The Cheeseman, flying the Union flag at Norwich Market in memory of the Queen. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

A book of condolence has also been laid out.

David Smedley, 38, travelled to Blofield to lay flowers having met the Queen as an eight-year-old primary school pupil in Thetford back in 1993.

Heather Monks creating a flower arrangement at Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Mr Smedley said: "I was shocked to hear she passed away. I did not realise she was that ill.

"The Queen has done a lot for this country and I remember meeting her as a child very vividly.

"It feels strange now having a King - we have only ever known her."

Heather Monks, 82, was arranging flowers at the bottom of the font in the nave of the cathedral.

Rebecca Anderson lights a candle for the Queen at Norwich Cathedral.. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

She described the atmosphere in the place of worship as being "very quiet and respectful".

"We will all remember that wonderful smile on her face when she met Liz Truss," the cathedral volunteer added.

Various shops in the city centre had displays in the window to honour Her Majesty with portraits on show in Juel's and Toni and Guy in London Street.

Waterstones also had a window space dedicated to books of the Queen.

Norwich City Services Limited began its street-cleaning operation outside City Hall at 5am with a team of 10 to 15 cleaners ensuring the area was looking immaculate for the occasion.

Mourners stand and listen to the St Peter Mancroft Guild of Bellringers and visiting ringers ring a fully muffled ring in tribute to the Queen. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Operations manager Karen Moore said: "We had to react quickly after the announcement."

Specialist cleaners, Grant Bartram, left, and Cameron Pettifer, with operations manager, Karen Moore, who were up early to clean up ready for people to leave their tributes to the Queen. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022



