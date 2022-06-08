Gallery opening brought FORWARD by two months

Castle Fine Art is expanding into bigger premises. Manager Sarah Mills, right, pictured with Charlotte Cutajar and Becky Holman - Credit: Steve Adams

A fine art gallery expanding into new city centre premises has announced that it will be opening earlier than anticipated.

Castle Fine Art announced in April that it will be moving two doors down from its current home in Back of the Inns to a brand new space three times the size in Castle Street.

The gallery's refit team - which had been scheduled to complete works on another of Castle Fine Art's venues - encountered some issues with that project.

This brought the timeline of the Norwich refurbishment, which will see the gallery moving into the former Joules store, forward by a number of weeks.

Castle Fine Art, Norwich that is moving and expanding into bigger premisis, the former Joules store nearby. Photo : Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

Instead of opening the gallery in late August or early September, the plan is to now welcome the public on Saturday, July 9.

Gallery manager Sarah Mills said ahead of the whirlwind move: "It's absolutely bonkers here at the moment.

"It's been all systems go and we were caught on the hop. It's been very hectic but I'm so excited to get into the new gallery.

"But I'm absolutely terrified. We haven't done any big launch events because of Covid.

Castle Fine Art manager Sarah Mills - Credit: Steve Adams

"The low-key events we've put on to launch new artwork have been really good, but it's great to get back to what we do best."

Doors will be open to the public to celebrate the new gallery at a garden party-themed launch event on Saturday, July 17 between midday and 5pm, featuring food, free-flowing booze and a jazz singer.

Two new staff have been hired in lieu of the expansion, with a third due to start imminently - doubling the manpower at the gallery.

"We're really excited," Sarah added. "Covid is a dim and distant memory now and we're forging forward.

Castle Fine Art will be moving from Back of the Inns to Castle Street at the end of summer - Credit: Steve Adams

"We want to steer people away from saying 'I didn't know you were here' or 'I've walked past but not been brave enough to come in'.

"We welcome anybody, even if it's just to come and look at the lovely artwork."

The expansion was set to cost around £150,000 - although Sarah imagines that the date being brought forward will throw the actual figure over the current estimate.