Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Subscriber Exclusive

Gallery makes £150k move into larger Norwich venue

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:29 PM April 4, 2022
Castle Fine Art is expanding into bigger premises in Norwich city centre

Castle Fine Art is expanding into bigger premises in Norwich city centre - Credit: Steve Adams

A fine art gallery is expanding to a new city centre premises as the high street bounces back.

Castle Fine Art will move from its current site in Back of the Inns to just two doors down in Castle Street later this summer.

But although the move is a small distance, the team's new home is three times the size of their current venue.

The gallery is funnelling £150,000 into the move, breathing a new life into the former Joules store.

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

District and county councillor Shelagh Gurney next to the bus lane on A140 Cromer Road, Hellesdon

Speeding concerns raised as city road used as 'racetrack'

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Catton Grove Road to close prompting First Bus diversions

Busy city road to close for roadworks

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The marquee outside the Woolpack Inn in Norwich city centre has been ripped up by high winds

Gusts rip up pub's marquee

Dolly Carter

Logo Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Norfolk Live News

Man wanted for 11 thefts arrested in Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon