Gallery makes £150k move into larger Norwich venue

A fine art gallery is expanding to a new city centre premises as the high street bounces back.

Castle Fine Art will move from its current site in Back of the Inns to just two doors down in Castle Street later this summer.

But although the move is a small distance, the team's new home is three times the size of their current venue.

The gallery is funnelling £150,000 into the move, breathing a new life into the former Joules store.

