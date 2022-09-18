Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Bread Source confirms opening date for new NR3 store

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 7:30 AM September 18, 2022
Bread Source's new location in Magdalen Street, Norwich

Bread Source's new location in Magdalen Street, Norwich - Credit: Bread Source

The highly-anticipated opening of the latest site from an independent bakery brand has been announced.

The brand new Bread Source store in Magdalen Street will be open from 8am on Tuesday, September 20.

Fans of the popular business will also be offered free doughnuts to celebrate its first day.

Thereafter it will open between 8am and 4pm from Tuesday through to Saturday.

Bread Source Magdalen Street will open at 8am on Tuesday, September 20

Bread Source Magdalen Street will open at 8am on Tuesday, September 20 - Credit: Bread Source

The much-loved city artisan bakery's new store - next to micropub The Malt and Mardle - is the brand's sixth location.

A spokeswoman for Bread Source said: "The site in Magdalen Street has been progressing at a real rate of knots in the last few days.

The brand will be giving away 250 doughnuts to customers on the opening day

The brand will be giving away 250 doughnuts to customers on the opening day - Credit: Bread Source

"The doors will open on Tuesday for a soft/medium-soft opening.

"There will be 250 free doughnuts available - everyone is welcome and it will be an opportunity to get to know our new neighbours.

Most Read

  1. 1 Work begins on city's new Costa drive-through
  2. 2 See inside three-bedroom home with heated outdoor pool on sale for £400k
  3. 3 Tea room to close after seven 'amazing years' due to rising energy costs
  1. 4 Disruption on city centre route after car catches fire
  2. 5 Signage up with work under way to turn hairdressers into fine dining spot
  3. 6 Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk in 2022
  4. 7 Couple's 11-year wait for hot air balloon flight
  5. 8 'What more could you want?' - New plant and coffee shop to open in village
  6. 9 Aldi teases new store opening date after months of delays
  7. 10 Norwich brain tumour patient receives one of Queen’s last letters

"Over the course of the week the site will get up to full speed with a full range including vegan treats."

  

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Namaste Village refurbishment. Directors Dalsukh Jetani and Ketan Vaghasiya. Pictures: Brittany Wood

Food and Drink | Gallery

Norwich's top-rated Indian restaurant undergoes huge refurbishment

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Aslef members at Greater Anglia are set to take part in a strike on September 15

Norfolk Live News

Trains between Norwich and London cancelled as thousands visit Queen

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Having fun on the ice rink in the Castle Gardens, Norwich. Left to right Karina Wilson, Jolie Harvey

Christmas

Winter Wonderland heading near Norwich with huge ice rink, rides and stalls

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was hit by two cars following a police stop on the A47

Norfolk Live News

Man hit by cars after A47 police stop in critical condition

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon