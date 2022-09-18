Bread Source confirms opening date for new NR3 store

The highly-anticipated opening of the latest site from an independent bakery brand has been announced.

The brand new Bread Source store in Magdalen Street will be open from 8am on Tuesday, September 20.

Fans of the popular business will also be offered free doughnuts to celebrate its first day.

Thereafter it will open between 8am and 4pm from Tuesday through to Saturday.

The much-loved city artisan bakery's new store - next to micropub The Malt and Mardle - is the brand's sixth location.

A spokeswoman for Bread Source said: "The site in Magdalen Street has been progressing at a real rate of knots in the last few days.

"The doors will open on Tuesday for a soft/medium-soft opening.

"There will be 250 free doughnuts available - everyone is welcome and it will be an opportunity to get to know our new neighbours.

"Over the course of the week the site will get up to full speed with a full range including vegan treats."