Norwich shop holding birthday sale with items from £1 ahead of café launch

Bryony Fayers with son Laurie when she opened Bear in Norwich in 2021. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

An independent shop in Norwich is celebrating sweet success in its first year with cakes and a birthday sale starting this weekend.

Mum-of-three Bryony Fayers, 43, opened modern family store Bear in 2021 in 33a Avenue Road in the Golden Triangle.

Split into five areas, eat, sleep, play, be and give, it sells essentials for family life and it also hosts workshops and offers local Dann's Ice Cream.

Bear in Norwich is hosting a mega sale to celebrate its first birthday. - Credit: Bear

To celebrate the anniversary, Mrs Fayers is running a 50pc off sale on selected items, with prices starting at £1, from Saturday, July 7 which includes lunchboxes and toys.

There will also be free cake samples as she is launching a café there from Tuesday, July 5 offering teas and coffees, children's 'little bear' lunches, Bread Source pastries and cakes from The Noo Noo Project.

Bryony Fayers with son Laurie when Bear opened in the Golden Triangle last year. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mrs Fayers said: "This year has been amazing and it feels exactly how I wanted it to in the community and I love coming to work."

Bear is open Tuesday to Friday 9am to 4pm and Saturdays 10am to 2pm.