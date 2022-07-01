Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Norwich shop holding birthday sale with items from £1 ahead of café launch

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:13 PM July 1, 2022
Updated: 2:30 PM July 1, 2022
Bryony Fayers is opening modern family store Bear in Norwich, she is pictured with her youngest son Laurie. 

Bryony Fayers with son Laurie when she opened Bear in Norwich in 2021. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

An independent shop in Norwich is celebrating sweet success in its first year with cakes and a birthday sale starting this weekend. 

Mum-of-three Bryony Fayers, 43, opened modern family store Bear in 2021 in 33a Avenue Road in the Golden Triangle. 

Split into five areas, eat, sleep, play, be and give, it sells essentials for family life and it also hosts workshops and offers local Dann's Ice Cream. 

Bear in Norwich is hosting a mega sale to celebrate its first birthday. 

Bear in Norwich is hosting a mega sale to celebrate its first birthday. - Credit: Bear

To celebrate the anniversary, Mrs Fayers is running a 50pc off sale on selected items, with prices starting at £1, from Saturday, July 7 which includes lunchboxes and toys. 

There will also be free cake samples as she is launching a café there from Tuesday, July 5 offering teas and coffees, children's 'little bear' lunches, Bread Source pastries and cakes from The Noo Noo Project. 

Bryony Fayers' new shop Bear is inspired by her children, she is pictured with her youngest son Laurie.

Bryony Fayers with son Laurie when Bear opened in the Golden Triangle last year. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mrs Fayers said: "This year has been amazing and it feels exactly how I wanted it to in the community and I love coming to work."

Bear is open Tuesday to Friday 9am to 4pm and Saturdays 10am to 2pm. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

An Adventure Leisure facility is coming to Norwich this winter 

REVEALED: New leisure venue replacing Riverside Chinese

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Ivy-covered bungalow with gravel driveway off Gilbert Way, Norwich, which is for sale for £700,000

Huge chalet bungalow for sale near Norwich offers 'oasis' for £700k

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
xxx_05_rossbambergeriiashforth_proposalwattonlake_jun22

Lakeside proposal gone wrong watched by millions on TikTok

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
An IOPC investigation has been launched following a clash between police and two women in Norwich

Exclusive

Final warning for officer following clash between two women and cops

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon