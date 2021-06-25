Modern family store Bear is opening in Norwich

Published: 8:00 AM June 25, 2021 Updated: 8:15 AM June 25, 2021

Bryony Fayers is opening modern family store Bear in Norwich

A mum-of-three, who has worked as a costume supervisor in the West End, has finally followed her dream of running her own shop.

Bryony Fayers, 42, is opening Bear in 33a Avenue Road, a family supplies store in the heart of Norwich's Golden Triangle, on Saturday.

It brings sustainable brands and work by local creatives together and is split into five areas, which are eat, sleep, play, be and give, with products for both adults and children.

Artwork by Knapple for sale at Bear.

This includes prints, cards, soft furnishings, toys and games and essential items for little ones, including things to eat and wash with.

Mrs Fayers said: "I’ve got in my head that it is a modern family store and it is about making good choices easier and convenient.

Bryony Fayers' new shop Bear

"Even though costume is my career, most of my experience is in family stuff and I love the idea that we are in the midst of the community."

Mrs Fayers has previously worked on West End shows such as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Billy Elliot and many at the National Theatre.

She moved to Norwich four years ago along with husband Joe and children Jesse, 10, and Seth, 8, after falling in love with the city and the couple wanted their boys to grow up there.

Bear is opening on Saturday in 33a Avenue Road in Norwich.

Her other son Laurie was born nine months ago and she has now finally decided to take the plunge and open a shop.

Mrs Fayers said: "Because Laurie is small and portable now it was a case of now or never, so we are going to build a baby barrier and we will do baby singing sessions on Friday mornings so he can have entertainment.

Bear offers items for both adults and children and it will be open from Tuesday to Saturday.

"NR2 is such a lovely community and it feels so inclusive, everyone wants to help each other."

Other activities planned include art and macramé classes, with all the shelving on wheels so the space can be altered.

Mrs Fayers' experience as a costume supervisor has also helped with the project.

Sustainable footwear is available at Bear.

She added: "Making sure everything is ready is like putting on a production."

Bear is open Tuesday to Friday 9.30am-6pm and Saturday 10am-3pm -follow @bear.norwich on Instagram.