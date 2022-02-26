News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Bird and Blend applies for alcohol licence to serve tea cocktails and beers

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:45 PM February 26, 2022
Mike Turner and Krisi Smith, founders of Bird & Blend, are opening a new store in Norwich

Bird and Blend in Norwich is set to begin serving alcoholic tea products, pictured are founders Mike Turner and Krisi Smith. - Credit: Bird&Blend/Archant

Norwich tea shop Bird and Blend has applied for an alcohol licence to serve tea cocktails and beers in-store.

The shop, located at 9 Back of the Inns, claims to be the "Willy Wonka of the tea world" and offers a range of teas, from builders' blends to peach and elderflower bellini blends.

But now the store is hoping to serve its teas with an alcoholic kick after it applied for an alcohol licence on Friday, February 18.

In its application to Norwich City Council, the store said it wanted to serve tea-infused beers and cocktails mixing its teas with a variety of spirits from an in-store bar.

It also plans to sell alcoholic products from its retail store.

If approved, the shop's licence would begin at the start of March, with alcohol to be served from 10am to 11pm between Monday and Sunday.

