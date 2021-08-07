'Willy Wonka of the tea world': Bird & Blend to open in Norwich

Published: 5:30 AM August 7, 2021

A new specialist tea shop is set to open in Norwich this summer.

Bird & Blend will be opening in Back of the Inns - just off Castle Street - in the former Sta Travel site.

The brand has everything from classic builder's brews to peach and elderflower bellini blends, as well as combinations which can be brewed cold or even used in cocktails.

Bird & Blend is an eco-friendly, independent brand which already has sites in London, Brighton, Oxford and Bristol.

And a spokeswoman for the brand said it was coming to Norwich by popular demand: "We're aiming to open about four stores a year.

"When we look at new sites we really listen to our customers, and we had so many asking us to open in Norwich. When we looked at this unit and the surrounding area it just looked absolutely perfect."

The team already has a manager in place and has also hired a number of tea mixologists.

"We don't do custom blends," the spokeswoman said.

"But what our mixologists specialise in is really drilling down on what our customers want. Do they want something that's going to help them sleep, something that's going to wake them up?

"A lot of our teas aren't just for classic hot drinks. We have a lot of green teas, herbal teas, and blends which you can use in cocktails."

The Norwich store, as in every other Bird & Blend shop, will feature a wall displaying all the teas on offer.

The business was founded by Mike Turner and Krisi Smith in 2012.

Other teas on offer include a black tea flavoured in the fashion of chocolate digestives, and a green 'mojitea' which features mint and lime.

Best selling items include a strawberry lemonade blend and digestion-calming orange and ginger brew.

"We're not like a traditional tea store. Our aim is to spread happiness and give people inspiration for how they can enjoy tea. We offer a whole new world of tea to customers visiting us in store on the high street." the spokeswoman said.

The shop is due to open on August 28.