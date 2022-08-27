'UK's smallest off licence' opens in pair of city phone boxes

Beer lovers have got a new place to stock up on their favourite tipples courtesy of a tiny offie.

The Beer Hatch launched in Tombland for the first time on August 26 with customers flocking to the boxes to browse through more than 50 locally brewed real ales and craft beers.

It was a soft launch to test the waters before the shop opens full time on September 9.

Another soft launch is planned for next Thursday when the finishing touches will be made to the store.

The Beer Hatch in Tombland. - Credit: Saul Press

Owner Saul Press said it had been a "great" day with customers from his lockdown beer delivery service coming to meet him in person.

He said: "The launch was really great - we made sure everything was working.

The shop's shelves are made from wooden crates. - Credit: Saul Press

"We had loads of people coming down to try things, lots of people who we'd been delivering to in lockdown coming out to see us for themselves.

"It's also good to be in an area like this with lots of offices and people walking past all the while.

"Being near the cathedral, we're hoping we can give tourists a taste of local beers.

"We've got our fridges being installed next week so we can sell cold beers and then we're having another day of opening before launching properly from September 9.

"We're going to be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday to begin with and then maybe do more, we didn't want to do too much to start with.

Owner Saul Press outside the Beer Hatch in Tombland. - Credit: Saul Press

"As far as I can see we're going to be the UK's smallest off licence, I've done my research and can't see anything even near as small as this."

Once the business has established itself, Mr Press is hoping to introduce reusable kegs to his shelves in order to allow independent breweries who usually only sell to pubs to reach a larger audience.

He added: "I want to sell five litre kegs which don't normally sell their beers in bottles and cans so people can then return for a refill.

"These breweries normally only sell to pubs so it will be great to give them some business and publicity.

"We just can't wait to open properly now."