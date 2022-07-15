Shop selling 'great Norfolk beers' could open in city telephone boxes

Beer aficionado Saul Press has lodged plans to open a real ale and craft beer shop in two old BT telephone booths in Norwich - Credit: Saul Press/Archant

An old red telephone box would be the last place you'd expect to find a beer shop in Norwich.

But this could soon be about to change as plans have been lodged to open an off-licence in two historic phone booths in Tombland.

Beer aficionado Saul Press started his real ale delivery service, Beer Hatch, during lockdown and he now hopes to set up shop in the city.

Saul Press started Beer Hatch as a draft beer delivery service but now he travels across East Anglia selling local craft beers and real ales at markets and events - Credit: Beer Hatch

He said: "After learning about the kiosks I spoke to the owners to see if they'd be interested in the idea and they've been really supportive.

"The shop will focus on local real ales and craft beers you won't find in the supermarkets.

"I love talking to people about beer and offering something they may not have tried before.

"I hope we can showcase all the great Norfolk beers on offer to visitors to the city and help support local businesses."

The telephone booths were previously occupied by Simply Cactus, which sold specialist cacti from the vintage kiosks.