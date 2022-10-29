Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Former city sports bar turned into selfie-lovers dream after refurb

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:30 AM October 29, 2022
Wendy Perry, assistant manager, behind the bar at the newly opened Bar 19, formerly Stadia.

Wendy Perry, assistant manager, behind the bar at the newly opened Bar 19, formerly Stadia. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

From a sports bar to a selfie-lovers dream, a city venue has been transformed ahead of its relaunch this weekend. 

The new cocktail lounge Bar 19 will welcome back club-goers on Saturday, October 29, after being given a complete rebrand and facelift. 

The newly opened Bar 19, formerly Stadia.

The newly opened Bar 19, formerly Stadia. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

A chair for a photographic opportunity in the VIP Lounge at the newly opened Bar 19, formerly Stadia

A chair for a photographic opportunity in the VIP Lounge at the newly opened Bar 19, formerly Stadia. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

It has been all hands on deck at the venue in Upper King Street this week after the venue officially closed as Stadia on Sunday, October 23.

The refurb is all part of efforts to ditch its former sports bar status.

The entrance to the newly opened Bar 19, formerly Stadia.

The entrance to the newly opened Bar 19, formerly Stadia. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

The main bar at the newly opened Bar 19, formerly Stadia.

The main bar at the newly opened Bar 19, formerly Stadia. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

The changes include an impressive new selfie wall, floral decorations and new seating areas. Outside there is also a new canopy and signage. 

Bar 19 will have an emphasis on cocktails, with a specialised menu unique to the city.

The VIP Lounge at the newly opened Bar 19, formerly Stadia.

The VIP Lounge at the newly opened Bar 19, formerly Stadia. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

The main bar at the newly opened Bar 19, formerly Stadia.

The main bar at the newly opened Bar 19, formerly Stadia. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

General manager Tracy Jones said: "It has been given more of a feminine touch.

"We are hoping that these changes will make it a more welcoming venue to everyone.  

Wendy Perry, assistant manager, in the main bar at the newly opened Bar 19, formerly Stadia.

Wendy Perry, assistant manager, in the main bar at the newly opened Bar 19, formerly Stadia. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

A booth at the newly opened Bar 19, formerly Stadia.

A booth at the newly opened Bar 19, formerly Stadia. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

"We are excited about the relaunch and hopefully it's really busy."

The venue will open at 8pm on Saturday, October 29, to the general public.

The newly opened Bar 19, formerly Stadia.

The newly opened Bar 19, formerly Stadia. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

The VIP Lounge with chair for a photographic opportunity at the newly opened Bar 19, formerly Stadia

The VIP Lounge with chair for a photographic opportunity at the newly opened Bar 19, formerly Stadia. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

After the relaunch weekend, it will open at 7pm every Friday and Saturday night.

Bar 19 will also continue its 'Sunday Fundays', opening 10pm until 3am. 

