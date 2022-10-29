Gallery
Former city sports bar turned into selfie-lovers dream after refurb
- Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022
From a sports bar to a selfie-lovers dream, a city venue has been transformed ahead of its relaunch this weekend.
The new cocktail lounge Bar 19 will welcome back club-goers on Saturday, October 29, after being given a complete rebrand and facelift.
It has been all hands on deck at the venue in Upper King Street this week after the venue officially closed as Stadia on Sunday, October 23.
The refurb is all part of efforts to ditch its former sports bar status.
The changes include an impressive new selfie wall, floral decorations and new seating areas. Outside there is also a new canopy and signage.
Bar 19 will have an emphasis on cocktails, with a specialised menu unique to the city.
General manager Tracy Jones said: "It has been given more of a feminine touch.
"We are hoping that these changes will make it a more welcoming venue to everyone.
"We are excited about the relaunch and hopefully it's really busy."
The venue will open at 8pm on Saturday, October 29, to the general public.
After the relaunch weekend, it will open at 7pm every Friday and Saturday night.
Bar 19 will also continue its 'Sunday Fundays', opening 10pm until 3am.