City sports bar to be transformed into new cocktail lounge

Stadia in Upper King Street will reopen as a new cocktail lounge called Bar 19 - Credit: Archant

A sports bar in the city centre has closed for the last time as its owners prepare to transform the venue into a new cocktail lounge.

Stadia in Upper King Street will reopen with a new name and look on Saturday, October 29.

With specialised cocktails, selfie walls and a complete "refresh" inside and out, the venue - now named Bar 19 - is hoping to bring "more of what people want" to the city.

It comes after the business, owned by Steven King, took a hit during the pandemic and social media manger Allison Rose-Mannall said sports bars "just aren't popular anymore".

"People don't really want to visit sports bars and with the cost of Sky and BT, it just wasn't viable," she said.

"Stadia closed on Sunday night and this week it will be completely gutted and refurbished ready for the reopening on the Halloween weekend.

"There is so much to do but we are really excited.

"It will have a fresh look with specialised cocktails, selfie walls and more of a bar vibe."

The cocktails will include a Twix martini, marshmallow martini and a cotton candy margarita.

On its official relaunch night, there will be street performers and a costume competition, with a cash prize for the best dressed.