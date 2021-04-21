Pedestrian crossing must be in before Aldi store is built, say officers

Published: 9:21 AM April 21, 2021

A CGI impression of what the new Aldi supermarket on Longwater Business Park, off William Frost Way in Costessey, would look like if approved by South Norfolk Council. - Credit: Aldi

Highway officers want to ensure developers only build foundations of a new supermarket so a pedestrian crossing can be improved.

Plans for an Aldi on the 0.8 hectare site off William Frost Way, Costessey, on Longwater Business Park, are recommended for approval by South Norfolk Council planning officers on Thursday.

Norfolk County Council highways has said a signalised crossing needs to be introduced from Next, close to the proposed site to Sainsbury's on Longwater Retail Park, which is backed by the town council and some residents.

The planning report said: "Outline planning permission for major residential development at Easton already includes an obligation to provide a signalised crossing in this location.

"While the applicants [Aldi] have acknowledged the need to improve the crossing they have not proposed these works as part of this application as they consider that this improvement will already be delivered as part of another development.

"NCC Highways has advised there is a distinct need for a signalised crossing as part of this proposal to provide linkages to retail and safe access to public transport.

"Whichever development comes forward first would trigger the requirement for this highway improvement."

William Frost Way, Costessey, where Norfolk County Council highways wants to have a signalised pedestrian crossing. - Credit: Archant

The department backed the plans if no building work on the store happens above slab level until crossing plans are agreed.

It added that the store could only open once the crossing was complete.

There were 11 responses in support of Aldi because it was an affordable option to Sainsbury's, would reduce travel to discount stores and improve a poor site.

Buildings, including a "dilapidated" office building, used by waste firm Veolia, would be demolished on the plot for the store, which would employ 50 people and include 112 parking spaces.

The site where the new Aldi could be built in Costessey, on the Longwater Business Park. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

The plans attracted five objections including concerns over extra traffic on the only access road to the Queen's Hill estate and its impact on the nearby A47 exit.

A planning document from the German chain said: "Aldi have been seeking to identify a site in Longwater/Costessey for many years. The application proposals represent an opportunity to regenerate under-utilised brownfield land."







