Meet the volunteers behind the dinosaur trail in Norwich

Published: 2:35 PM August 17, 2021

24-year-old GoGoDiscover trail volunteer Rory who was signed up by Louise Riches, a supporter of adults with special needs from Norwich - Credit: Contributed

A team of 40 volunteers are ensuring the smooth running of the dinosaur sculpture trail in Norwich this summer.

After a callout for volunteers to look after the 21 T-Rex sculptures in Norwich for GoGoDiscover 2021, many came forward.

Two examples of those helping are Sandra Boston and her daughter Anne, who live in Swanton Morley.

As trail rangers they ensure the T-Rex are in good condition.

Sandra Boston with the T-Rex at All Saints Green in Norwich - Credit: Contributed

Mrs Boston said: "Looking after the dinosaurs, talking to the public and seeing the excitement in children's eyes when they see them is just so rewarding.

"You do find yourself getting almost attached to them [T-Rex] - I even find myself talking to them at times."

They have been given four T-Rex to keep an eye on in the city this summer.

Anne Boston with a T-Rex sculpture in Norwich - Credit: Contributed

East Anglian children's charity who provide lifelong support to young people and children in care are running the trail which lasts until Saturday, September 11.

Roger Brooks has volunteered for Break for 12 years.

He said: "As well as being a volunteer for Break, I also spent a year being a trustee and got to see first-hand the work they do and the funds they need to continue supporting vulnerable children across the region."

He has been telling people about Break and the trail, as well as putting plaques and stickers on the T-Rex plinths.

GoGoDiscover Break volunteers behind the 2021 T-Rex trail in Norwich - Credit: Simon Watson Photography

Mr Brooks also reminds people not to climb on the sculptures.

"It is amazing the effect these trails have on Norwich, from the businesses sponsoring them, the artists giving up their time to decorate them, and everyone spotting them, finding out about Break and donating," he said.

Louise Riches is a supporter of adults with special needs from Norwich. She signed-up to be a trail ranger, alongside four men in their 20s and 30s.

33-year-old volunteer Joe who was signed up to volunteer for the T-Rex trail by Louise Riches, a supporter of adults with special needs from Norwich. - Credit: Contributed

They have all be helping with the cleaning and maintaining of the sculptures.

Mrs Riches said: “I’m always keen to find volunteering opportunities for the lads, so that they feel like part of the community."

If you would like to donate to Break during the trail text TREX to 70085 to donate £3. Texts cost £3, plus one standard rate message.