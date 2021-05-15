First T-Rex revealed for Norwich dinosaur trail - with a special theme

Published: 2:21 PM May 15, 2021

Pictured from left to right are Stefan Gurney, Peter Marron, Eleanor Edge, Martin Wall and Paul McCarthy at the unveiling of the first GoGoDiscover T-Rex - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

There was a round of applause as the first GoGoDiscover Tyrannosaurus-Rex sculpture was unveiled in Norwich on Saturday morning.

To coincide with National Dinosaur Day, the two metre rainbow dinosaur was revealed at Chantry Place, featuring thousands of colourful gems applied by hand from head to tail.

Named Prideasaurus, the sculpture took centre stage underneath the illuminated rainbow raising funds for the NHS, and provided a first look at what the 2021 GoGoDiscover trail promises this summer.

The Prideasaurus after it was unveiled at Chantry Place in Norwich - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Sponsored by Norwich BID and designed by Norfolk artist Martin Wall, the sculpture took approximately 144 hours to create and will be located at Norwich Forum during the summer.

Mr Wall, who lives near North Walsham, said: "I have done ones with gemstones before but only clear diamonds and never coloured ones so I am pleased it has turned out well.

"There were some difficulties getting some of the materials from China during lockdown, but it was therapeutic to create."

Eleanor Edge and Peter Marron from Break with the T-Rex sculpture outside Chantry Place - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Shoppers were invited to take selfies with the T-Rex sculpture, with the option of making a donation to children’s charity Break, which delivers the trail in partnership with Wild in Art.

The dinosaurs are the fourth of Break's trails in Norwich following the success of hares, gorillas and dragons.

Eleanor Edge from Break said: "Everyone seems to love the trails and there is not often negative feedback as it brings colour and creativity to the streets.

"These trails happen all over the country but for Norwich it does not seem to grow old and people are always asking what is going to come next. There is definitely an appetite for it."

A youngster enjoying the Prideasaurus moments after it was revealed at Chantry Place in Norwich - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Running from July 12 to September 11, GoGoDiscover is a 10-week trail which will see 20 sculptures line the streets of Norwich.

Stefan Gurney, executive director for Norwich BID said: "The trail is an amazing way to discover new parts of the city. It is great for families and all age groups.

"We know it draws a lot of footfall into the city."

A youngster enjoying the Prideasaurus moments after it was revealed at Chantry Place in Norwich - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, added: "Prideasaurus was just the perfect GoGoDiscover sculpture to unveil underneath our rainbow."