Bus glamping, City tickets and dining on offer in girl's charity auction

Published: 7:45 AM May 20, 2021

Glamping in a double-decker bus is among the prizes on offer for the Break Recovery Appeal Auction - Credit: Break

Glamping in a double-decker bus and a day out in a supercar are among the prizes after a 16-year-old girl set up an online auction in aid of a children's charity.

Norwich School pupil Millie Hay has organised the Break recovery appeal auction to support the East Anglian children’s charity with its Be There appeal.

Norwich School pupil Millie Hay has set up the online auction in aid of Break - Credit: Break

The live auction, which runs until Saturday, May 29, will raise vital funds for Break, who provide a lifelong commitment to young people on the edge of care, in care and moving on from care.

A day out in a Ferrari Portofino is one of the prizes for the Break online auction - Credit: Break

Highlights of the auction include a weekend stay at Sea Glass Barn in Mundesley for 10, Norwich City tickets and dinner at Delia's, afternoon tea at Morston Hall, a day out in a Ferrari Portofino and Stoke Mill dining and wine tasting for six.

The appeal hopes to recover some of the £2.1 million reduction in income suffered over the past year by Break.

The auction can be found here. Contact fundraising@break-charity.org to donate prizes.

Tickets for Norwich City at Carrow Road is one of the prizes in the auction in aid of Break - Credit: Break

Sea Glass Barn in Mundesley - Credit: Break