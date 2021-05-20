Bus glamping, City tickets and dining on offer in girl's charity auction
- Credit: Break
Glamping in a double-decker bus and a day out in a supercar are among the prizes after a 16-year-old girl set up an online auction in aid of a children's charity.
Norwich School pupil Millie Hay has organised the Break recovery appeal auction to support the East Anglian children’s charity with its Be There appeal.
The live auction, which runs until Saturday, May 29, will raise vital funds for Break, who provide a lifelong commitment to young people on the edge of care, in care and moving on from care.
Highlights of the auction include a weekend stay at Sea Glass Barn in Mundesley for 10, Norwich City tickets and dinner at Delia's, afternoon tea at Morston Hall, a day out in a Ferrari Portofino and Stoke Mill dining and wine tasting for six.
The appeal hopes to recover some of the £2.1 million reduction in income suffered over the past year by Break.
The auction can be found here. Contact fundraising@break-charity.org to donate prizes.