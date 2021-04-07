Published: 4:28 PM April 7, 2021

Beaconsfield Road in Norwich was closed after a sinkhole opened up. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Repair works have been completed after a sinkhole opened up on a Norwich street last week.

Anglian Water has completed the work on a small section of surface water drain on Beaconsfield Road.

The hole appeared on Wednesday evening with the issue initially being reported to the county council by residents before Anglian Water took over.

The sinkhole on Beaconsfield Road in Norwich. - Credit: Simon Parkin

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: "A road closure is currently still in place for the safety of our team and local road users, and we expect to have the road reopened by the end of the week.

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, and thank local residents and road users for their patience.”

A fully signed diversion route for vehicles will remain in place until the road can be reopened. Motorists have been able to access Beaconsfield Road via Spencer Street while the works have been taking place.