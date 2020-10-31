9 places you can go for a bottomless brunch in Norwich

Published: 9:05 AM October 31, 2020 Updated: 7:14 PM November 21, 2020

Here is where you can go for bottomless brunch in Norwich. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Now that 2pm is the new 10pm, Norwich has seen an increase in bottomless brunching.

Revolution on Queen Street, Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview - Credit: Google Streetview

Here are some of the places to enjoy a brunch to remember in the city.

Revolution

When: Every Thursday to Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

From £20, you can enjoy a two-hour slot where you pick a dish from the brunch menu and a drinks option. You can choose to wash down the food with a selection of cocktails, vodka and tonics, beer or fizz.

You may also want to watch:

The brunch menu has options such as avocado brunch, blueberry and banana pancakes with Nutella or a brunch grill.

Revolution De Cuba on Queen Street Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

Revolución de Cuba

When: Every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11am to 2pm.

You can book a two-hour slot for £30 per person. You can even secure one of the Garden Cabanas to make it a real occasion.

You can sip on some classic cocktails like a bloody Mary or a strawberry daiquiri whilst tucking in to Latin American inspired cuisine.

Gem of Norwich

Inside the Gem of Norwich restaurant on Thorpe Road, Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise. - Credit: Archant

When: Available seven days a week from 12pm to 4pm (except on bank holidays and special occasions).

For £24.99, you can have a bottomless brunch with a taste of the Mediterranean. Included in the price is five hot meze and five cold meze dishes.

To top it all off, you can indulge in unlimited Prosecco, red, white, and rosé wines or soft drinks for two hours.

Turtle Bay

When: Every day from 10am until 3pm and the whole table must be participating.

Turtle Bay, Swan Lane in Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview - Credit: Google Streetview

You can choose any brunch dish, burger or roti - but additional sides are a little extra on top.

For two hours, you can enjoy the unlimited cocktails, mocktails, Red Stripe and more.

Mr Postles’ Apothecary

When: Available Thursday to Saturday from 11:30am until 4pm.

For £25 per person, you will be able to enjoy the bottomless Prosecco as well as a meze board within your one-and-a-half-hour slot.

Mr Postles Apothecary offers bottomless prosecco as well as a mezze board Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The meze board has options like marmalade glazed gammon, sag aloo and sweet potato hummus. There are vegetarian and vegan versions too.

Bar and Beyond

When: Every Saturday and Sunday from 12pm until 5pm.

You can choose from Prosecco, doubles, or cocktails to enjoy alongside a pizza.

What more could you fancy?

Bar & Beyond, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Bedfords Bar

When: Every Sunday from 12pm until 4pm.

‘The Hangover Club’ is the most recent addition to Bedfords Bar. It takes places on a Sunday, where customers can book two-hour slots to enjoy selected bottomless drinks and one main tapas dish.

The Hangover Club is on hold at the moment and hopes to resume the bottomless drinks in the middle of November.

Bedfords Bar in Norwich held The Hangover Club on Sundays Picture: James Randle - Credit: Archant

All Bar One

When: Monday to Sunday until 2pm.

From just £30, you can enjoy a one-and-a-half-hour slot of food and drink. It claims to bring you the most ‘fabulous’ brunch experience ever.

It can be served with drinks including unlimited Prosecco, mimosas or Bloody Marys.

All Bar One say it will bring you the most fabulous brunch experience ever Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Gringos Mexican Tequila Bar

When: Fridays and Saturdays from 5pm to 10pm.

This different take on a bottomless brunch brings you ‘Bottomless After Brunch’ where you can enjoy churros with chocolate sauce.

To wash those down, it offers bottomless tequila sunrise cocktails - it is a Mexican bar after all.