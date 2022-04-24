Norwich bed and breakfast hit by lorry goes on sale for £1m

Arrandale Lodge is a nine-bed property currently being run as a guesthouse - Credit: Abbotts

This nine-bed bed and breakfast in Norwich is on the market for £1,000,000.

Arrandale Lodge is currently run as a four-star boutique guesthouse.

Though it could stay as a business it could also be used as a family home.

In February of this year, the wall around the B&B was hit by a lorry.

The property is set back off the road with lots of space for parking behind wrought-iron gates.

With its current set-up, there are six bedrooms used for the bed and breakfast, with three kept for the owners' accommodation.

On the ground floor, there are a total of four bedrooms, three of which have an en suite. There is also a dining room, a kitchen, a sitting room and a toilet.

Upstairs, there are five further bedrooms, each with an en suite. One of the bedrooms has a balcony with plants and outdoor furniture.

There is a private garden to the back.

Arrandale Lodge is on the junction between Earlham Road and the ring road, just more than a mile from the centre of Norwich.

PROPERTY FACT

Earlham Road, Norwich

Guide price: £1,000,000

Abbotts, 01603 905033, www.abbotts.co.uk