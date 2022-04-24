Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Norwich bed and breakfast hit by lorry goes on sale for £1m

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 AM April 24, 2022
Updated: 10:36 AM April 24, 2022
xxx_01_ARRANDALELODGE_NORWICH_APR22

Arrandale Lodge is a nine-bed property currently being run as a guesthouse - Credit: Abbotts

This nine-bed bed and breakfast in Norwich is on the market for £1,000,000.

Arrandale Lodge is currently run as a four-star boutique guesthouse.

xxx_02_ARRANDALELODGE_NORWICH_APR22

The living area in of of the bedrooms downstairs - Credit: Abbotts

xxx_03_ARRANDALELODGE_NORWICH_APR22

One of the en suites - Credit: Abbotts

Though it could stay as a business it could also be used as a family home.

In February of this year, the wall around the B&B was hit by a lorry.

xxx_04_ARRANDALELODGE_NORWICH_APR22

The sitting room - Credit: Abbotts

xxx_05_ARRANDALELODGE_NORWICH_APR22

The dining room - Credit: Abbotts

The property is set back off the road with lots of space for parking behind wrought-iron gates.

With its current set-up, there are six bedrooms used for the bed and breakfast, with three kept for the owners' accommodation.

xxx_06_ARRANDALELODGE_NORWICH_APR22

One of the guesthouse bedrooms - Credit: Abbotts

xxx_07_ARRANDALELODGE_NORWICH_APR22

One of the guesthouse bedrooms - Credit: Abbotts

On the ground floor, there are a total of four bedrooms, three of which have an en suite. There is also a dining room, a kitchen, a sitting room and a toilet. 

Upstairs, there are five further bedrooms, each with an en suite. One of the bedrooms has a balcony with plants and outdoor furniture.

xxx_08_ARRANDALELODGE_NORWICH_APR22

One of the en suites - Credit: Abbotts

xxx_09_ARRANDALELODGE_NORWICH_APR22

One of the guesthouse bedrooms - Credit: Abbotts

Most Read

  1. 1 Paint thrown on pavement as mum fed up with anti-social behaviour in estate
  2. 2 Meet the couple who saw an industrial estate built around their home
  3. 3 5 places where you can get a tasty carvery in and around Norwich
  1. 4 Safety upgrades on roundabout sees traffic fears raised
  2. 5 Emergency services called to chemical leak in Norwich
  3. 6 Police on A11 stop abnormal load with no permission to travel
  4. 7 Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber has confrontation with fans
  5. 8 Hole in the wall filled in as city bank goes for good
  6. 9 Abandoned mobility scooter near river in city sparks emergency response
  7. 10 Emergency services deal with incident near city roundabout

There is a private garden to the back.

Arrandale Lodge is on the junction between Earlham Road and the ring road, just more than a mile from the centre of Norwich.

PROPERTY FACT

Earlham Road, Norwich

Guide price: £1,000,000

Abbotts, 01603 905033, www.abbotts.co.uk

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Sleaford Green

Norwich Live News | Updated

Man in his 20s stabbed near Norwich park

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

Exclusive

Morrisons to open in city's former Topshop site

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
GP_02_ B&M_RIVERSIDE_APR22

City B&M store set to double in size with expansion

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Debenhams in Orford Place, Norwich closed on May 15 2020 after more than 50 years in business

Exclusive

Debenhams site sold to 'student-focussed' developer

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon