Lorry smashes into wall of B&B on city roundabout

Updated

A lorry has crashed into a wall on a Norwich roundabout. - Credit: Matthew Foulkes

A lorry has crashed into a wall in Norwich which has closed a busy roundabout.

The vehicle smashed into the wall of B&B Arrandale Lodge in Earlham Road on the roundabout which leads to Colman Road and Farrow Road on Tuesday morning.

Co-owner of Arrandale Lodge, Silver Morgan, said she "couldn't believe it" after looking out the window to see a lorry in her garden.

She said: "My husband watched it happen from the bedroom and shouted down.

"Luckily no one was outside at the time because it has smashed through our garden."

Mrs Morgan said that she was thankful that it had happened today and not tomorrow as her gardeners would have been working.

She added: "We're relieved that no one was out there and our dog was inside at the time too."

At least two fire engines also attended the scene.

According to the traffic map, there are lengthy delays along Earlham Road and Colman Road.