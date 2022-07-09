A look back at clubbing in Tombland through the years

Gallery

Preparing to dance the night away at the last night of the Fifth Avenue nightclub in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Norwich's Tombland was once home to some of the city's biggest nightclubs such as Hy's, Samson and Hercules and Ritzy's.

Alongside Prince of Wales Road, the area was and still is packed with revellers on Friday and Saturday nights - but can you remember dancing the night away in some of these clubs?

Whether it was the large ballroom of the Samson and Hercules or the tight sweaty atmosphere of Ritzy’s, Central Park and Ikon, there was something for everyone.

Hy's nightclub, which used to be located above Pizza One, Pancakes Two, even featured a dancefloor that lit up in time with the music, a state-of-the-art feature in the 1980s.