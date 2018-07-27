Video

Plan your Run Norwich 2018 with our course guide

Runners will be taking to the streets of Norwich this Sunday. Picture: Run Norwich Archant

Seven thousand runners are scheduled to be on the Run Norwich start line on Sunday - do you feel ready?

Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong and Michael Bailey ran the course to offer their tips on the 10 kilometre course.

From the start at Gentleman’s Walk, up Rose Lane, to the finish in front of City Hall, Mark takes you every step of the way.

This year’s event promises to be the biggest and most competitive yet.

The decision was made to extend the event capacity to 7,000 runners this year but that didn’t stop it selling out within six weeks of going on sale.

Competition at the front of the field will be as intense as ever with 2015 and 2016 winner Nick Earl coming back from Australia for the event.

He will be competing against last year’s winner Michael Kallenberg, who remains one of the favourites despite having his training interrupted by a stress fracture earlier this year.

The RAF air-traffic controller from Cardiff beat the previous record, set in 2015, by 16 seconds with a time of 31:12. The 27-year-old was followed in by City of Norwich AC’s Ash Harrell in 32:16 and Adrian Mussett (Colchester Harriers AC) in 32:23.

Cromer’s Emma Risbey, who runs in the colours of Winchester & District AC, took the female honours in 37:22 with Colchester Harriers’ Sarah Stradling second in 37:57. Jo Andrews (Bungay Black Dog RC) was third in 38:30.

However, Dani Nimmock will be the favourite this year with the CONAC member taking part in the race for the first time. The 28-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough year, winning the Greater Manchester Marathon earlier this year and earning an England call-up in the process.

The frontrunners are of course only part of the story with many others raising money for good causes.

One of the best things about Run Norwich is that there is such a mixed bag of runners, from club runners to first timers – all have their own reasons for being there and doing their best.

“We’re enormously proud that we’ve created something that so many people recognise and look forward to each year, and we’re grateful for the thousands of you that support Run Norwich by entering and helping to make such a memorable occasion each time,” said CSF chief executive Ian Thornton.

This year the Community Sports Foundation is the sole official race charity because of its Build the Best fundraising campaign, which aims to raise £2.4m towards the cost of a new community hub in Horsford.

