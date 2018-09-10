Search

Ben Godfrey ready to make his Norwich City breakthrough

10 September, 2018 - 06:00
Ben Godfrey is a firm part of Daniel Farke's first team plans. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ben Godfrey is a firm part of Daniel Farke's first team plans. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Ben Godfrey has pushed himself up the defender pecking order and insists he will be ready to take his chance with Norwich City.

Head coach Daniel Farke has described the youngster’s potential as “world class” and handed him a huge vote of confidence by thrusting him into the battle of an East Anglia derby when Timm Klose sustained a head injury.

Godfrey was preferred to Christoph Zimmermann off the bench and the former York City man hopes this can be his breakthrough season at Carrow Road.

“Hopefully I’ve got myself in a good position in the manager’s eyes and hopefully I can break through and be a regular in Norwich’s first team which would mean a lot to me,” he said. “It is something I work hard to do every day so I’m just looking forward to my chance and hopefully I play plenty of Championship football for Norwich this season. I will keep working hard and whenever I get put in games you will get 110 percent from me and I’ve just got to wait for my time to come.”

Godfrey is part of the new breed at Norwich as the focus turns on polishing rough diamonds in the hope it can save the club millions in transfer fees.

Godfrey was majestic as Farke’s youngsters eased to a 3-1 win at Cardiff City in the second round of the Carabao Cup last month.

Farke is likely to the likes of Godfrey, Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons once again when the Canaries head to Wycombe in the third round of the competition later this month.

“People get excited when you draw Manchester City or Manchester United away because they want to play in massive stadiums, but it didn’t really matter to me and I can’t wait to get to it (Wycombe) and hopefully get through even further in the cup which will be really good for the club,” Godfrey told the club’s official website. “We’ve got an opportunity to do that and all the lads are looking forward to it.”

Godfrey insists despite an indifferent start to the season, the Canaries’ squad remains united.

“It’s important within a team no matter how young or old you are to have that chemistry and that bond between the lads can carry you through games at times,” he said. “We’ve got a real special bond and when we play we do take that out onto the pitch.”

