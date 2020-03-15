Search

Yungblud review: the ground shaked as his infectious anthems rang around the room

PUBLISHED: 15:12 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 25 November 2019

Yungblud headlining the Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich. Picture: Ross Halls

Yungblud headlining the Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich. Picture: Ross Halls

Ross Halls

A show full of stamina and infectious anthems was brought by Yungblud to the Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich last night.

Saint Phnx supporting Yungblud at the Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich. Picture: Ross HallsSaint Phnx supporting Yungblud at the Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich. Picture: Ross Halls

Before the main act the student union was entertained by an up coming Glaswegian brotherly duo Saint Phnx. They have supported bands such as Imagine Dragons and that is very much their style - playing some very high tempo songs which got the crowd very readily warmed up for the main event.

A decent duo to keep an eye on in the future with their vibrant set which got the crowd involved from the off including their song Shake which got the sell out ground belting out the lyrics.

Next up was headliner Yungblud, who took to the stage with a staggering energy for which he has become renowned for. Never have I seen an artist with such a consuming stage presence.

Yungblud headlining the Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich. Picture: Ross HallsYungblud headlining the Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich. Picture: Ross Halls

Yungblud's set satisfied the crowd not only with the tracks chosen, but through the singer's chaotic energy and stage presence. As the reviewer and a photographer for this gig I would admit I did struggle to keep up with him on stage.

The sweary lad from Doncaster went through his set list with so much stamina playing popular tracks like Loner and Kill Somebody as the ground shaked as his infectious anthems rang around the room.

The night was full of smiles, happy tears, and overwhelming support which between the show's mesmerizing lighting and Yungblud's confident performance and the infectious energy that filled the venue.

Yungblud headlining the Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich. Picture: Ross HallsYungblud headlining the Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich. Picture: Ross Halls

Most of the set was based around his singles, EPs and the album 21st Century Liability, and the sell out crowd knew every word to every song with his black spiky hair, red lipstick, pink socks and see-through mesh top, Yungblud certainly looks different and his energy levels are exhausting - he simply didn't stop running around the stage, jumping, dancing and signing. I honestly cannot believe the stamina on this man.

It was a memorable and enjoyable experience for both the crowd and Yungblud which was evident to everyone in attendance. It takes some stamina but you can tell he enjoyed every part of the monumental moment.

If you want to see the Illegal Eagles, they will be playing at The Waterfront in Norwich on March 15, 20202

Tickets are available for £25.50 from the UEA Ticket Bookings website

For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

Signs up at closed Norwich pub reveal its new name

The new signs at the Strangers Tavern, formerly the Mash Tun. Photo: Archant

Connor Southwell: Why Zimmermann’s importance to the Canaries cause can’t be measured

Christoph Zimmermann was a man-mountain in their win at Everton. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

More Norfolk banks under threat as TSB announces 82 closures

The Norwich Guildhall Hill branch of the TSB could be at risk of closure. Picture: Denise Bradley

A Christmas Carol show coming to Norwich tea room

Biddy's A Christmas Carol actors Kiara Hawker and Mark Finbow from The Keeper's Daughter Credit: Al Pulford

Car crashes into central reservation of NDR

A car crashed into the central reservation of the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY
