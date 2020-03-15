Yungblud review: the ground shaked as his infectious anthems rang around the room

Yungblud headlining the Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich. Picture: Ross Halls Ross Halls

A show full of stamina and infectious anthems was brought by Yungblud to the Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich last night.

Saint Phnx supporting Yungblud at the Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich. Picture: Ross Halls Saint Phnx supporting Yungblud at the Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich. Picture: Ross Halls

Before the main act the student union was entertained by an up coming Glaswegian brotherly duo Saint Phnx. They have supported bands such as Imagine Dragons and that is very much their style - playing some very high tempo songs which got the crowd very readily warmed up for the main event.

A decent duo to keep an eye on in the future with their vibrant set which got the crowd involved from the off including their song Shake which got the sell out ground belting out the lyrics.

Next up was headliner Yungblud, who took to the stage with a staggering energy for which he has become renowned for. Never have I seen an artist with such a consuming stage presence.

Yungblud headlining the Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich. Picture: Ross Halls Yungblud headlining the Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich. Picture: Ross Halls

Yungblud's set satisfied the crowd not only with the tracks chosen, but through the singer's chaotic energy and stage presence. As the reviewer and a photographer for this gig I would admit I did struggle to keep up with him on stage.

The sweary lad from Doncaster went through his set list with so much stamina playing popular tracks like Loner and Kill Somebody as the ground shaked as his infectious anthems rang around the room.

The night was full of smiles, happy tears, and overwhelming support which between the show's mesmerizing lighting and Yungblud's confident performance and the infectious energy that filled the venue.

Yungblud headlining the Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich. Picture: Ross Halls Yungblud headlining the Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich. Picture: Ross Halls

Most of the set was based around his singles, EPs and the album 21st Century Liability, and the sell out crowd knew every word to every song with his black spiky hair, red lipstick, pink socks and see-through mesh top, Yungblud certainly looks different and his energy levels are exhausting - he simply didn't stop running around the stage, jumping, dancing and signing. I honestly cannot believe the stamina on this man.

It was a memorable and enjoyable experience for both the crowd and Yungblud which was evident to everyone in attendance. It takes some stamina but you can tell he enjoyed every part of the monumental moment.

