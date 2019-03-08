Youth Killed It to headline Norwich Arts Centre
PUBLISHED: 11:29 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 24 April 2019
Ray Roberts
Norwich indie punk band are set to headline Norwich Arts Centre.
Having originally met around the Norwich and King's Lynn music scene, Youth Killed It are heading to Norwich on April 30 to headline Norwich Arts Centre.
Formed in 2017, the band have gone from strength to strength in their relatively short career. Not only have they played packed out shows across the UK and appeared at the Isle of Wight Festival and Y Not Festival, Youth Killed It also have heavy rotations on BBC Introducing, MTV, Channel V and Kerrang! Radio.
Off the back of their two self-released EPs, the band were approached and signed to Rude Records allowing them to further establish themselves within the music industry.
Youth Killed It are currently in the midst of an album campaign for their new record What's So Great Britain? which was released in October last year.
Prior to this success, they were originally known as Under The Influence, a band formed in 2012, writing and recording metal-orientated music.
Despite being signed to Hassle Records and extensively touring the UK and America, the band decided to reform in 2016 as Youth Killed It to move their music more in line with their evolving tastes and personalities.
• Tickets to see Youth Killed It on April 30 are available for £9 advance from the Norwich Arts Centre website
• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram