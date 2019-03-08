Yoga Stops Traffick Norwich event reaches for change

On Sunday at 10am yoga enthusiasts around the world took a stand against human trafficking.

Yoga Stops Traffick charity event. Photo: Chloe Tucker Yoga Stops Traffick charity event. Photo: Chloe Tucker

Across more than 150 locations worldwide, individuals came together to perform sun salutations which is a sequence of yoga poses.

The one-day event, born in Mysore, India in 2010 raises awareness of and funds for the anti-trafficking organisation Odanadi.

Odanadi rescues and rehabilitates women and children affected by human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Yoga plays a vital role in the rehabilitation program at Odanadi, helping survivors rebuild their confidence and self-worth.

A group of Norwich locals braved the frosty temperatures to take part in the event in Chapelfield Gardens.

Chloe Tucker, Norwich yoga instructor, said: “We were determined not to let the event be rained off.

“We still had a lot of fun and raised money for a worthy cause. Next year, the event will be inside!”

To make a donation to Odanadi Trust visit odanadi.org

