Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Yoga Stops Traffick Norwich event reaches for change

PUBLISHED: 09:58 12 March 2019

Chloe Tucker

Yoga Stops Traffick charity event. Photo: Chloe Tucker

Yoga Stops Traffick charity event. Photo: Chloe Tucker

Chloe Tucker

On Sunday at 10am yoga enthusiasts around the world took a stand against human trafficking.

Yoga Stops Traffick charity event. Photo: Chloe TuckerYoga Stops Traffick charity event. Photo: Chloe Tucker

Across more than 150 locations worldwide, individuals came together to perform sun salutations which is a sequence of yoga poses.

The one-day event, born in Mysore, India in 2010 raises awareness of and funds for the anti-trafficking organisation Odanadi.

Odanadi rescues and rehabilitates women and children affected by human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Yoga plays a vital role in the rehabilitation program at Odanadi, helping survivors rebuild their confidence and self-worth.

Yoga Stops Traffick charity event. Photo: Chloe TuckerYoga Stops Traffick charity event. Photo: Chloe Tucker

A group of Norwich locals braved the frosty temperatures to take part in the event in Chapelfield Gardens.

Chloe Tucker, Norwich yoga instructor, said: “We were determined not to let the event be rained off.

“We still had a lot of fun and raised money for a worthy cause. Next year, the event will be inside!”

To make a donation to Odanadi Trust visit odanadi.org

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: Police called to McDonald’s following threat to stab woman

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Mystery as Norwich pre-school closes without warning

School Lane Preschool in Sprowston has closed suddenly. Picture: Archant

‘I accept that it’s really weird’ - Norwich YouTuber becomes internet sensation from ASMR whispering videos

Norwich YouTube star Sophie Moates uses many different objects and soft whispering to create a relaxing feel to her videos. Picture: Sophie Moates/YouTube

Liberty X to perform at Norwich nightclub ahead of closure

Liberty X are performing at Flaunt nightclub in Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

Most Read

WATCH: Police called to McDonald’s following threat to stab woman

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Mystery as Norwich pre-school closes without warning

School Lane Preschool in Sprowston has closed suddenly. Picture: Archant

‘I accept that it’s really weird’ - Norwich YouTuber becomes internet sensation from ASMR whispering videos

Norwich YouTube star Sophie Moates uses many different objects and soft whispering to create a relaxing feel to her videos. Picture: Sophie Moates/YouTube

Liberty X to perform at Norwich nightclub ahead of closure

Liberty X are performing at Flaunt nightclub in Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Harleston Magpies see off Norwich City 3-1 in East League top flight derby

Norwich Dragons Ladies' hat-trick hero Issy Wolfe celebrates scoring in the East League Division 1N match against Cambridge University II Picture: CLUB

Three people arrested following reports of an assault in Norwich

Two men and a woman have been arrested. Picture: Archant Library

Developers scrap controversial plans to build 148 homes in Norfolk village

Plans for new homes would have been developed on land behind Brooke Village Hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norwich Pride invites performers to apply for this year’s celebrations

Surely Bassey along with the Norwich Pride team performing on stage at Norwich Pride. Picture: David Cleverdon

Student revealed suicidal thoughts before he went missing

Nick Sadler had suffered with mental health problems for several years, his family said. Picture: Will Sadler
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists