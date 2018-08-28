Search

X Factor 2019 auditions to come to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:29 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 14 January 2019

X Factor auditions are returning to Norwich this year. Picture: Denise Bradley

X Factor auditions are returning to Norwich this year. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

If you think you could be the next singing superstar then get yourself down to the X Factor auditions in Norwich.

The X Factor has made household names of performers such as Leona Lewis, One Direction and Little Mix.

Now it could be your turn to impress the casting team and take the first step to compete for a career in the music industry as open auditions are due to come to Norwich later this year.

Go along to Castle Mall on Saturday, March 9 from 9am to 6pm to take part.

Last year Norwich drag act The Squirrels - formed by Kenny Moore and Chris Thomas Nicoll - made it to the six chair challenge on the show after initially auditioning in Norwich.

In 2017 Lingwood’s Leon Mallett made it through to the live shows after being reintroduced by Louis Walsh as a wildcard.

