WWE release sneak peek of Fighting with my Family

Fighting with my family UK poster Credit: Lionsgate Archant

WWE has released a clip from upcoming film Fighting with my Family based on the Knight wrestling family from Norwich.

The video shows the family sitting down to a Chinese meal when Saraya-Jade, known by her ring name Paige, and her brother Zak get a call from Hutch Morgan at WWE, played by Vince Vaughn, to tryout at the 02 arena in London.

In the clip, parents Ricky, who is wearing a Flybe Norwich shirt, and Julia also tell the story of how they met.

Julia says that she met Ricky she was “homeless, abused and living in the street” and that wrestling was their “salvation”.

Ricky also reveals that he had done eight years in prison for “violence and a bit of armed robbery” but turned his back on crime for love.

Fighting with My Family stars Florence Pugh as Paige, who has appeared in Lady MacBeth and Outlaw King, Nick Frost at Ricky, Lena Headey as Julia and Jack Lowden as Zak.

The producer Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and writer and director Stephen Merchant also appear.

The film is inspired by the Channel 4 British documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family broadcast in 2012 which The Rock watched whilst in a hotel in London.

Filming took place in various locations around Norwich in April 2017, including the market and Mousehold Health and a VIP screening will take place at Cinema City on February 22.

Made by Seven Buck Productions with WWE Studios and Film 4, Fighting With My Family is scheduled for release in UK cinemas on March 1.