Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

WWE release sneak peek of Fighting with my Family

08 February, 2019 - 08:59
Fighting with my family UK poster Credit: Lionsgate

Fighting with my family UK poster Credit: Lionsgate

Archant

WWE has released a clip from upcoming film Fighting with my Family based on the Knight wrestling family from Norwich.

The video shows the family sitting down to a Chinese meal when Saraya-Jade, known by her ring name Paige, and her brother Zak get a call from Hutch Morgan at WWE, played by Vince Vaughn, to tryout at the 02 arena in London.

In the clip, parents Ricky, who is wearing a Flybe Norwich shirt, and Julia also tell the story of how they met.

Julia says that she met Ricky she was “homeless, abused and living in the street” and that wrestling was their “salvation”.

Ricky also reveals that he had done eight years in prison for “violence and a bit of armed robbery” but turned his back on crime for love.

Fighting with My Family stars Florence Pugh as Paige, who has appeared in Lady MacBeth and Outlaw King, Nick Frost at Ricky, Lena Headey as Julia and Jack Lowden as Zak.

The producer Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and writer and director Stephen Merchant also appear.

The film is inspired by the Channel 4 British documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family broadcast in 2012 which The Rock watched whilst in a hotel in London.

Filming took place in various locations around Norwich in April 2017, including the market and Mousehold Health and a VIP screening will take place at Cinema City on February 22.

Made by Seven Buck Productions with WWE Studios and Film 4, Fighting With My Family is scheduled for release in UK cinemas on March 1.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

How a £43,000 granny annexe in this Costessey garden turned into a nightmare

Sam Elmhirst's mum was meant to move into this lodge in her garden which cost £43,000 to build. But the project went badly wrong and her mum has no way to get the money back. Photo: Archant

Woman played dead after violent boyfriend bit off chunk of her nose

Kyal Balfour was jailed for 2 years 6 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Love Island star films Eating with my Ex in Norwich restaurant

Sam Bird from Love Island was filming a new BBC3 reality show in The Library Restaurant Credit: The Library

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

#includeImage($article, 225)

How a £43,000 granny annexe in this Costessey garden turned into a nightmare

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman played dead after violent boyfriend bit off chunk of her nose

#includeImage($article, 225)

Love Island star films Eating with my Ex in Norwich restaurant

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

Phil Cutter at the Murderers in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Deadliest Catch - magnet fishermen find sawn-off shotgun in River Wensum

The swan-off shotgun found in the River Wensum. Picture: The Dippy Detectorists

Running column: Mark Armstrong urges runners to think how they’re feeling before embarking on that long run

Mark Armstrong heads for the finish line. Picture: Alison Armstrong

WWE release sneak peek of Fighting with my Family

Fighting with my family UK poster Credit: Lionsgate
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists