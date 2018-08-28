Video

Hundreds flock to ‘moving and poignant’ World War One photo exhibition

Sad Angel of Kemmel - Kemmelberg Heuvelland, Belgium Credit: Nick Stone Copyright: All Rights Reserved Nick Stone

A local landscape photographer has opened a new Norwich exhibition featuring photographs of the Western Front to mark the World War One Centenary.

The Vanishing Points project is on display at St Peter Hungate, located in Princes Street, and includes images of the Ancre valley, Somme region and lesser known spots.

The photographs have been taken by landscape photographer and designer Nick Stone over the last five years and is a culmination of a life-long obsession with the First World War.

Mr Stone first became interested in the war aged five when he discovered his grandfather, Percy Parr, had died in the conflict and is one of the 54,608 missing soldiers named on the Menin Gate in Ypres, Belgium.

The search for him and other relatives along the old front has generated a series of poignant images in response to these landscapes.

Vanishing Points exhibition at St Peters Hungate in Norwich Credit: Benjamin Craske Vanishing Points exhibition at St Peters Hungate in Norwich Credit: Benjamin Craske

Mr Stone said: “The images are a personal exploration of relationship with this ground, the gradual erosion of the signs of devastation, and its slow rehabilitation back into farmland.

“I’ve been quite humbled by the response so far, with hundreds of visitors since the opening last week.

“What has been especially moving is that several of the relatives of the men I’ve written about and visited on the front have also been to the exhibition, it is I guess something that’s been in the making for a century, the response has been amazing.”

At the exhibition you will also meet some of the East Anglian men Nick met as he’s walked the same tracks which soldiers trod a century before.

We visited @typejunky's Vanishing Points exhibition this afternoon. It is utterly beguiling. I could have stayed, transfixed, for many, many more hours. Make sure you get along to see this. How ever far you travel will be worth it. #ww1 #photography pic.twitter.com/shhOeKrWyn — Tim Godden (@TJGodden) November 16, 2018

The photographs have been described as ‘moving and poignant’ by visitors, with many taking to social media to urge others to see it for themselves.

Tim Gooden tweeted: “We visited the Vanishing Points exhibition this afternoon. It is utterly beguiling. I could have stayed, transfixed, for many, many more hours. Make sure you get along to see this. How ever far you travel will be worth it.”

Emma Pinder wrote: “Visited the wonderful Vanishing Points exhibition at Hungate church today. Very moving, beautiful photos, poignant stories and artifacts and description of the photographs. A must see in Norwich!”

The exhibition is supported by the Paston Footprints project and runs until November 25 from 10am to 4pm and is closed Mondays and Tuesday.

Vanishing Points Exhibition Credit: Benjamin Craske Vanishing Points Exhibition Credit: Benjamin Craske

Entry is free and you can find out more information here.

Visited the wonderful Vanishing Points exhibition at Hungate church by @typejunky today. Very moving, beautiful photos, poignant stories & artifacts and description of the photographs. A must see in #Norwich! pic.twitter.com/AsvumtfJ3e — Emma Pinder (@NchTigersFan) November 18, 2018

Sausage Valley, La Boisselle, Somme Credit: Nick Stone Sausage Valley, La Boisselle, Somme Credit: Nick Stone