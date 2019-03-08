Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Local band Wooden Arms to perform last ever show

PUBLISHED: 12:01 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 30 October 2019

Wooden Arms are set to play a farewell show in Norwich. Picture: Supplied by Alexander Carson

Wooden Arms are set to play a farewell show in Norwich. Picture: Supplied by Alexander Carson

Supplied by Alexander Carson

Wooden Arms are set to play a farewell show in Norwich which will be their final performance as a band.

This show comes after a nearly two year hiatus and will mark the five year anniversary of their first album Tide. The show will take place at Voodoo Daddys Showroom on November 29 where the band will perform the record in full with appearances from some special guests.

Tide was released on September 12, 2014 via Butterfly Records in Germany and the UK and marked the first step in the band's career. It received critical acclaim and grew a cult following as the band toured the length and breadth of Europe.

As part of the five year anniversary celebrations, Wooden Arms put out previously unreleased single Pillar of Salt - which was originally recorded shortly after Tide with the same line-up and in the same studio.

You may also want to watch:

This turned out to be the last recording session under that incarnation of the band before they took a break to write follow up record Trick of the Light.

Pillar of Salt is the epilogue to Tide and touches on themes like the feeling of displacement and a lack of home which were also presented in Tide. It builds on the layered orchestral sound that was at the forefront of the Wooden Arms sound.

This indefinite hiatus will see the band heading out to work on different projects with lead singer and songwriter Alexander Carson already having released his own solo album.

Titled Ellipsism, the record was released in May 2019 via Diversion Records and is the start of his journey aiming to bridge the gap between his own solo work and to follow on from Wooden Arms' sophomore record Trick of the Light.

- Tickets to Wooden Arms' farewell show on November 29 at Voodoo Daddys Showroom are available for £6 advance from Music Glue

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Have you seen the spookiest house in Norwich?

The Halloween house on Victoria Street, Norwich. Photo: Archant

See inside £725,000 thatched cottage with swimming pool

A thatched cottage with its own swimming pool in Thorpe St Andrew is on the market for £725,000. Photo: Pymm & Co

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

A swimming pool for dogs is opening in Norwich

A swimming pool for dogs is coming to Norwich Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Have you seen the spookiest house in Norwich?

The Halloween house on Victoria Street, Norwich. Photo: Archant

See inside £725,000 thatched cottage with swimming pool

A thatched cottage with its own swimming pool in Thorpe St Andrew is on the market for £725,000. Photo: Pymm & Co

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

A swimming pool for dogs is opening in Norwich

A swimming pool for dogs is coming to Norwich Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘People look down their noses - what is it like to live in a council house today?

It has been 100 years since the first council homes were built in the UK. Photo: Archive, Ella Wilkinson and Norwich City Council

New takeaway to offer Christmas dinner delivered to your door

Joel Metcalf and Justin Ross have launched a roast dinner delivery service Credit: Bobby Harrison

Local band Wooden Arms to perform last ever show

Wooden Arms are set to play a farewell show in Norwich. Picture: Supplied by Alexander Carson

John Bailey: Meet the rock star who wants solve a Norfolk angling crisis

JB and Fergal Sharkey meet in Hertfordshire Picture: John Bailey

‘We’ll see how much more my body can handle after this season’ - Tettey uncertain of his future beyond current contract

Alex Tettey has revealed this season could be his last in football. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists