Local band Wooden Arms to perform last ever show

Wooden Arms are set to play a farewell show in Norwich which will be their final performance as a band.

This show comes after a nearly two year hiatus and will mark the five year anniversary of their first album Tide. The show will take place at Voodoo Daddys Showroom on November 29 where the band will perform the record in full with appearances from some special guests.

Tide was released on September 12, 2014 via Butterfly Records in Germany and the UK and marked the first step in the band's career. It received critical acclaim and grew a cult following as the band toured the length and breadth of Europe.

As part of the five year anniversary celebrations, Wooden Arms put out previously unreleased single Pillar of Salt - which was originally recorded shortly after Tide with the same line-up and in the same studio.

This turned out to be the last recording session under that incarnation of the band before they took a break to write follow up record Trick of the Light.

Pillar of Salt is the epilogue to Tide and touches on themes like the feeling of displacement and a lack of home which were also presented in Tide. It builds on the layered orchestral sound that was at the forefront of the Wooden Arms sound.

This indefinite hiatus will see the band heading out to work on different projects with lead singer and songwriter Alexander Carson already having released his own solo album.

Titled Ellipsism, the record was released in May 2019 via Diversion Records and is the start of his journey aiming to bridge the gap between his own solo work and to follow on from Wooden Arms' sophomore record Trick of the Light.

- Tickets to Wooden Arms' farewell show on November 29 at Voodoo Daddys Showroom are available for £6 advance from Music Glue