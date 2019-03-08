A Wizard of Oz afternoon tea is coming to Norwich

The Wizard of Oz (1939). Picture: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/IMDB Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/IMDB

Grab your ruby slippers as a Wizard of Oz themed afternoon tea is coming to Norwich.

OPEN on Bank Plain in Norwich is celebrating the 80th birthday of the hit musical with a trip down the yellow brick road.

Located in the former bank managers dining room, guests will enjoy yellow brick road sandwiches, flying money cupcakes, munchkin scones, human bone shaped dog biscuits for Toto, and emerald city milkshakes.

Diners are also encouraged to dress as their favourite character for a costume competition.

The Wizard of Oz was released in 1939 and starred Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale. It features the song Over the Rainbow which won an Oscar for best original song.

Tickets for the afternoon tea, on August 30, start at £9 for children and £14.95 for adults.

And remember, there's no place like home!