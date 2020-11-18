Winner of 2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award announced
PUBLISHED: 13:58 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:58 18 November 2020
Anna Ward
Anna Ward has been selected as the winner of the Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society (NCAS), with the judges commending her use of fabrics, threads and weaving.
Grace Farman, Dan Randall, Eleanor Marshman and Sammy Trapp were highly commended by the judges.
The Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society, founded in 1956, is a charitable organisation for contemporary arts in Norfolk. Each year they work with Norwich University of the Arts to award a BA (Hons) Fine Art graduate a £500 prize, selected from the Graduate Showcase.
Vice-Chancellor of Norwich University of the Arts (NUA), Professor John Last, said: “The Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society’s support for NUA, our students and graduates — and the support it represents from established local artists — is all the more valuable this year where connection and a sense of creative community feels more important than ever.
“I know our fine art graduates really appreciate the endorsement of their creative output as they embark on their careers.”
