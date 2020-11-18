Search

Winner of 2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award announced

PUBLISHED: 13:58 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:58 18 November 2020

Anna Ward was selected at the winner of the 2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Picture: Anna Ward

Anna Ward was selected at the winner of the 2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Picture: Anna Ward

Anna Ward

Anna Ward has been selected as the winner of the Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society (NCAS), with the judges commending her use of fabrics, threads and weaving.

2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Eleanor Marshman was highly commended by the judges. Here is her piece 2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Eleanor Marshman was highly commended by the judges. Here is her piece "Affordance". Picture: Eleanor Marshman

Grace Farman, Dan Randall, Eleanor Marshman and Sammy Trapp were highly commended by the judges.

The Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society, founded in 1956, is a charitable organisation for contemporary arts in Norfolk. Each year they work with Norwich University of the Arts to award a BA (Hons) Fine Art graduate a £500 prize, selected from the Graduate Showcase.

Vice-Chancellor of Norwich University of the Arts (NUA), Professor John Last, said: “The Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society’s support for NUA, our students and graduates — and the support it represents from established local artists — is all the more valuable this year where connection and a sense of creative community feels more important than ever.

“I know our fine art graduates really appreciate the endorsement of their creative output as they embark on their careers.”

2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Eleanor Marshman was highly commended by the judges. Here is her piece 2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Eleanor Marshman was highly commended by the judges. Here is her piece "Aura". Picture: Eleanor Marshman

2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Grace Farman was highly commended by the judges. Here is her piece 2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Grace Farman was highly commended by the judges. Here is her piece "Senescence". Picture: Grace Farman

2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Grace Farman was highly commended by the judges. Picture: Grace Farman2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Grace Farman was highly commended by the judges. Picture: Grace Farman

Anna Ward was selected at the winner of the 2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Here is her piece Anna Ward was selected at the winner of the 2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Here is her piece "Woven Ground". Picture: Anna Ward

Anna Ward was selected at the winner of the 2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Here is her piece Anna Ward was selected at the winner of the 2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Here is her piece "Contingent Threads". Picture: Anna Ward

2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Sammy Trapp was highly commended by the judges. Here is his piece 2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Sammy Trapp was highly commended by the judges. Here is his piece "Maybe we care about each other too much". Picture: Sammy Trapp

2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Sammy Trapp was highly commended by the judges. Here is his piece 2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Sammy Trapp was highly commended by the judges. Here is his piece "Spring dreams". Picture: Sammy Trapp

Norfolk's top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Norfolk's coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

American diner Zaks brings back burger caravan – but with a difference

Chris Carr and Ian Hacon are rekindling the idea of a mobile caravan to sell Zaks' burgers. Pic: ED{

Norfolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

American diner Zaks brings back burger caravan – but with a difference

Chris Carr and Ian Hacon are rekindling the idea of a mobile caravan to sell Zaks' burgers. Pic: ED{

