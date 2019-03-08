WIN tickets to see Scouting For Girls in Norwich

Scouting For Girls. Picture: Supplied by UEA Box Office Supplied by UEA Box Office

We are giving away a FREE pair of tickets to see Scouting For Girls at The Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich on November 21.

Two years after officially marking a decade since the release of their million-selling self-titled debut album, Scouting For Girls have announced a brand new album and mammoth headline tour.

Along with 29 other dates across the UK and Ireland, The Trouble With Boys Winter 2019 tour will stop in Norwich on November 21 at The Nick Rayns LCR.

This tour will also see them perform at legendary venues such as London's Shepherds Bush Empire and Manchester's Albert Hall.

"Touring is our very favourite aspect of being in this band. Our 2017 anniversary tour was so incredible that we're pulling out all the stops to beat it," explain Scouting For Girls.

"We've got a handful of new tunes, some old fan favourites we haven't played for years plus all the big singles. We can't wait."

Ahead of their upcoming album The Trouble With Boys, which will be out on September 20, Scouting For Girls have just released their first single, Grown Up, from the record.

"We are so excited to release The Trouble with Boys, our first studio album in four years."

"We're really proud of it and genuinely feel it's our best collection of songs since our debut. Both albums really benefited from the extra time and care we spent writing and recording them. I can't wait for people to hear it."

Throughout their immensely successful career they have sold over 1.5 million albums, two million singles, had four Brit Award nominations, an Ivor Novello nomination, had four top ten singles, sold-out Wembley Arena, The Royal Albert Hall and The London Palladium.

