WIN free tickets to see S Club and Greg James in Norwich

We are giving away five free tickets to see S Club and Greg James at Out of Space's upcoming events in Norwich.

Both events are set to take place at OPEN with S Club performing at the Never Forget night on March 7 and Greg James DJ'ing on April 4.

The Never Forget event will see Jo O'Meara, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett (former members of S Club 7) hosting the evening which celebrates all the best throwback tunes from the nineties and noughties - whilst also performing all of their classic chart topping hits.

S Club 7 first formed in 1999 under the management of Simon Fuller, who previously looked after the Spice Girls, and they went on to have worldwide success, with hits such as Reach, Never Had a Dream Come True and Don't Stop Movin' and their own TV series.

Spin-off group S Club with Tina, Bradley and Jo have been performing together at clubs and holiday camps around the country since 2015, including Ocean Room in Gorleston back in September, with fans flocking to relive their childhood with the group's iconic hits.

Alongside S Club, the Never Forget DJs will also be playing pop hits, R&B grooves, indie anthems and rock sing-a-longs. You can expect to hear music from the likes of Rhianna, Take That, Pink, Green Day, Blink 182 and The Killers along with soundtracks from classic TV shows and films such as Friends, High School Musical and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Radio 1's DJ Greg James will also be hosting a club night at OPEN on April 4 will include a selection of classic party anthems from a range of decades.

He will be joined by local DJs who will also be playing chart-topping hits from a range of genres including rock, indie, dance and R&B.

Greg studied drama at the University of East Anglia where he also became the manager of the students' union radio station Livewire 1350AM and presented on Norwich's Future Radio and on Pulse Rated in Salhouse.

He got his big break on BBC Radio 1 in 2007 to present the early breakfast slot and went on to present the early afternoon and drivetime shows.

In summer 2018, he replaced Nick Grimshaw as the host of the coveted Breakfast Show where he hosts games such as Unpopular Opinions and listeners phone-in with their controversial views on trivial subjects.

HOW TO WIN TICKETS:

To be in with a chance of winning the tickets, which will get you into both the Never Forgets feat. S Club Live on March 7 and Greg James from Radio 1 Live on April 4, head on over to the Eastern Daily Press Facebook page and comment below the post with why you'd like to win.

The tickets will give you VIP Queue Jump, VIP wristband for the night, access all night to the exclusive VIP Area, 5 x Complimentary Drinks Vouchers and complimentary cloakroom service.

- Please note that the events have an age restriction of 18+ so please do not enter if you are below the required age.

- The competition ends on Friday, February 21. The winner will be notified and entries received after the closing date will not be included. No cash value or alternative. Normal Archant competition rules apply.