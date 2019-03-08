WildWood Kin review: their harmonies were smooth, warm and absolutely note perfect

Wildwook Kin headlining The Waterfront Studio in Norwich on November 8, 2019. Picture: Danielle Booden Archant

With support from Lucy Grubb and The Luck, Wildwood Kin delivered a stellar set last night in Norwich.

Having finished off their March 2019 tour in Norwich earlier this year, WildWood Kin returned again last night, kicking off their 19-date UK and Ireland tour at The Waterfront Studio.

Comprised of sisters Beth and Emillie Kay and their cousin Meghann Loney, their alternative folk sound saw them get nominated for BBC Radio 2's Young Folk Award after the release of their debut EP in 2015.

This quickly led to the trio securing slots at festivals like Glastonbury and Cambridge Folk Festival, supporting the likes of the Oh Hellos and Seth Lakeman, getting featured on the latter's Top 20 album Ballads of the Broken Few and winning Bob Harris' Emerging Artist of the Year award in 2019.

Having seen Wildwood Kin perform live, it is instantly clear why they have seen such success and will continue to do so. They are all such humble musicians and so appreciative of the support shown by the sizeable crowd that turned up last night to watch their set.

The audience, made-up of both new and old fans, were so respectful, listening intently to every song. This dedication to music was really refreshing to see as smaller gigs can often attract those who despite having paid for tickets spend the majority of it talking by the bar.

It would have been difficult to not have felt a connection with WildWood Kin. They radiate passion for their craft and are so grounded, really taking the time to interact with the crowd and make them feel a part of the show.

You may also want to watch:

Aside from their personalities, Beth, Emillie and Meghann are hugely talented both in terms of their vocals and on their respective instruments. They created such a huge sound, that really caught the audience's attention, with many of their songs driven by powerful drum sequences. Their harmonies were like melted butter; smooth, warm and absolutely note perfect at all times.

It's often said that no one can harmonise better than family members and Wildwood Kin really proved that last night.

Not only are they exceptionally talented vocally, they also have an uncanny ability to write songs that are powerful both lyrically and in the way that they are structured. This was evident in many of their songs, especially their single Never Alone which was written after Meghann's brother took his own life. This beautifully sombre ballad was written to help those who are battling with their own demons and to show people that they aren't alone and there are people out there who can support them through these times.

Despite the tracks emotional origins, it was lovely to see a band using their platform to work through a hard time in their lives and produce something positive from it.

The hour and a bit set was finished with a stunning encore which saw the trio head down into the crowd to perform an acoustic, unplugged version of The Valley - the perfect way to finish a top class night of folk music.

A special mention must also be given to both Lucy Grubb and The Luck who both provided absolutely stunning supporting sets.

Grubb, who is a local singer-songwriter from Norwich, delivered the perfect opening set of modern Americana songs infused with country undertones. Her voice is so pure and delicate and she did a fantastic job of getting the night started.

The Luck, who are a brother and sister duo from London, also brought a top class set to Norwich. Both of their voices were really strong and they produced some exquisite harmonies that were an ideal warm up for Wildwood Kin. Having never heard of them until last night, they definitely gained a few fans, including me, and I'll definitely be looking out for any future tours they head out on.

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter