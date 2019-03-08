Wild Paths Festival 2019: Superglu at Karma Kafe

Superglu performing at Wild Paths Festival 2019 in Norwich. Picture: Marieke Macklon/@mariekemacklon Marieke Macklon/@mariekemacklon

The band's excitement to be back on stage in Norwich was truly infectious and the whole room radiated good vibes. Everyone was ready to have a good time!

"Friendship, friendship, friendship!" were just some of the brilliantly hilarious things chanted at Superglu's brilliantly wholesome and intimate gig on Saturday night at Karma Kafe.

The band opened with Diving Bell and fans immediately sang along word for word, as if Superglu had never been away. As always, each band-mate's individual personalities shone through throughout their performance, which definitely made them the highlight of the entire evening for me.

During their last song, Weekend, everyone went wild! Krista Lynch (bass & vocals) jumped down to join the crowd, whilst Ben Brown (lead guitar & vocals) did his thing on stage whilst rubbing his guitar on amps and speakers. It was hugely fun to watch. You had to be there.

I was already a big fan of Superglu but Saturday night truly reminded me why I love the band so much. Catchy songs, amazing stage presence and incredible chemistry.

Superglu are there to have fun and not to taken too seriously, which makes them far more approachable and instantly likeable if this is your first time seeing the band live. Make sure you catch them live when you can.

