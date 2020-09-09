Video

Wild Fields Festival still going ahead following latest restrictions

Wild Fields Festival is heading to the Norfolk Showground and is a two-day socially-distanced event Picture: Supplied by Wild Fields Archant

The organiser of Wild Fields Festival has confirmed the event will still go ahead at the Norfolk Showground, following the latest government announcement limiting groups of more than six from Monday.

Wild Fields Festival organiser Ben Street, which is heading to the Norfolk Showground Picture: Supplied by Ben Street Wild Fields Festival organiser Ben Street, which is heading to the Norfolk Showground Picture: Supplied by Ben Street

While the festival takes place this Saturday and Sunday (September 12 and 13), ahead of the new restrictions coming into force, organiser Ben Street has reassured music fans that it is still happening.

The socially-distanced event will feature over 30 acts, including KOKOROKO,Gengahr, Joe Armon-Jones, Another Sky and Olivia Dean, and it follows the success of Wild Paths Festival in 2019 at 23 city venues over four days with 200 acts.

The line-up for Wild Fields Festival at the Norfolk Showground this September The line-up for Wild Fields Festival at the Norfolk Showground this September

Both events are the brainchild of Mr Street, 33, from Norwich, who was previously the drummer in a band called Coasts and they played at festivals across the world including Glastonbury and Coachella.

When the group split in 2018, he moved back to Norwich and wanted to tap into the vibrant music scene in the city, leading to the launch of Wild Paths, which had to be cancelled this year due to coronavirus.

Mr Street teamed up with Summertime Social, who are running outdoor events at the Showground until the end of September, to launch Wild Fields Festival so music fans didn’t miss out this year.

He said: “We have been vigorous in highlighting every possible risk to public health and safety across the whole festival site and worked with the council and other regulatory bodies to ensure Wild Fields is a Covid-safe event.

“The dates of the festival fall before the government’s decision to limit gatherings to groups of six and so after discussion with our partners and other parties involved, we’ve all decided to continue with Wild Fields and present one last chance to enjoy some music in the sunshine in a safe, responsible environment.”

To keep audiences safe, there will be roped off zones spaced two metres apart for groups of up to six and marshalled queues for the food stalls, bars and toilets.

Wild Fields Festival runs from 12pm to 11pm both days and buy tickets at wildpaths.co.uk/wildfields