Search

Advanced search

Video

Wild Fields Festival still going ahead following latest restrictions

PUBLISHED: 16:57 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 09 September 2020

Wild Fields Festival is heading to the Norfolk Showground and is a two-day socially-distanced event Picture: Supplied by Wild Fields

Wild Fields Festival is heading to the Norfolk Showground and is a two-day socially-distanced event Picture: Supplied by Wild Fields

Archant

The organiser of Wild Fields Festival has confirmed the event will still go ahead at the Norfolk Showground, following the latest government announcement limiting groups of more than six from Monday.

Wild Fields Festival organiser Ben Street, which is heading to the Norfolk Showground Picture: Supplied by Ben StreetWild Fields Festival organiser Ben Street, which is heading to the Norfolk Showground Picture: Supplied by Ben Street

The organiser of Wild Fields Festival has confirmed the event will still go ahead at the Norfolk Showground, following the latest government announcement limiting groups of more than six from Monday.

While the festival takes place this Saturday and Sunday (September 12 and 13), ahead of the new restrictions coming into force, organiser Ben Street has reassured music fans that it is still happening.

The socially-distanced event will feature over 30 acts, including KOKOROKO,Gengahr, Joe Armon-Jones, Another Sky and Olivia Dean, and it follows the success of Wild Paths Festival in 2019 at 23 city venues over four days with 200 acts.

READ MORE: Wild Fields Festival announced for Norfolk Showground this summer

The line-up for Wild Fields Festival at the Norfolk Showground this SeptemberThe line-up for Wild Fields Festival at the Norfolk Showground this September

Both events are the brainchild of Mr Street, 33, from Norwich, who was previously the drummer in a band called Coasts and they played at festivals across the world including Glastonbury and Coachella.

When the group split in 2018, he moved back to Norwich and wanted to tap into the vibrant music scene in the city, leading to the launch of Wild Paths, which had to be cancelled this year due to coronavirus.

Mr Street teamed up with Summertime Social, who are running outdoor events at the Showground until the end of September, to launch Wild Fields Festival so music fans didn’t miss out this year.

He said: “We have been vigorous in highlighting every possible risk to public health and safety across the whole festival site and worked with the council and other regulatory bodies to ensure Wild Fields is a Covid-safe event.

READ MORE: Coronavirus restrictions Q&A: What are the new rules on social gatherings?

“The dates of the festival fall before the government’s decision to limit gatherings to groups of six and so after discussion with our partners and other parties involved, we’ve all decided to continue with Wild Fields and present one last chance to enjoy some music in the sunshine in a safe, responsible environment.”

To keep audiences safe, there will be roped off zones spaced two metres apart for groups of up to six and marshalled queues for the food stalls, bars and toilets.

Wild Fields Festival runs from 12pm to 11pm both days and buy tickets at wildpaths.co.uk/wildfields

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Owner of pop-up burger company celebrates ‘mind-blowing’ success in lockdown

Tom Shiers celebrates the success of Fupburger during lockdown, which has been selling out at Norwich pubs Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

How many coronavirus cases in Norwich in last week?

Norwich City Centre. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Is Norwich’s Junkyard Market street food park worth visiting?

Junkyard Market is a new street food event that is running outside St Mary's Works in Norwich Picture: James Randle

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cocktail bar in Norwich named ‘best in UK’

A Norwich cocktail bar has been named the best in the UK. Pic: submitted

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Owner of pop-up burger company celebrates ‘mind-blowing’ success in lockdown

Tom Shiers celebrates the success of Fupburger during lockdown, which has been selling out at Norwich pubs Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

How many coronavirus cases in Norwich in last week?

Norwich City Centre. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Is Norwich’s Junkyard Market street food park worth visiting?

Junkyard Market is a new street food event that is running outside St Mary's Works in Norwich Picture: James Randle

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cocktail bar in Norwich named ‘best in UK’

A Norwich cocktail bar has been named the best in the UK. Pic: submitted

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Boris Johnson reveals ‘rule of six’ details and new virus marshals

Prime Minister Boris Johnson sets out the new coronavirus rules . Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus restrictions Q&A: What are the new rules on social gatherings?

Police will be able to issue fines to people who do not adhere to the new restrictions on gathering in groups. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wild Fields Festival still going ahead following latest restrictions

Wild Fields Festival is heading to the Norfolk Showground and is a two-day socially-distanced event Picture: Supplied by Wild Fields

John Bailey: Barbel - your perfect fish for autumn

Enoka holds a stunning Autumn barbel - a most elusive creature Picture: John Bailey