8 West End shows scheduled for Norwich Theatre Royal in 2021

Norwich Theatre Royal has been shut since March due to coronavirus, with many shows rescheduled for 2021 that will hopefully be able to go ahead. These are the West End plays and musicals that are currently billed for the venue next year.

1. Grease

February 22 to 27

Round-up the T-Birds or your Pink Ladies and fast forward to those Summer Nights as Grease heads to the Theatre Royal, featuring choreography by Arlene Phillips. After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. Featuring all the songs you know and love including Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You and You’re the One That I Want. Peter Andre will not be starring as the Teen Angel for the rescheduled dates.

2. Six The Musical

March 2 to 7

Six makes a royal return to the city where it first premiered before it became an international musical phenomenon. The show sees the six wives of Henry VIII take to the microphone Spice Girls-style to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

3. 5. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

March 30 to April 3

Layton Williams, best known for playing Stephen in comedy series Bad Education, and EastEnders star Shane Richie reprise their roles from the hit West End production of the show, which tells the story of sixteen-year-old Jamie New who doesn’t quite fit into life on a council estate in Sheffield. By overcoming prejudice and beating the bullies he comes out of the darkness and into the spotlight in this funny and fabulous musical for all ages.

4. We Will Rock You

April 26 until May 1

Get ready to rock as the West End smash-hit is heading to the Theatre Royal and features Queen’s hits as you have never seen them before. The musical by Queen and Ben Elton delivers the scale and spectacle of the band’s legendary live performances with their biggest songs, including We Are The Champions, I Want To Break Free, Don’t Stop Me Now, Bohemian Rhapsody and Another One Bites The Dust.

5. Groan Ups

June 21 to 26

Following their global success with The Play That Goes Wrong, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery and Peter Pan Goes Wrong, multi award-winning Mischief Theatre return on tour with their brand new comedy all about growing up. The show previously ran at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End in 2019.

6. Chicago

July 26 to 31

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines.

7. School of Rock

August 23 to 28

The musical is based on the blockbuster 2003 film of the same name, and follows failed, wannabee rock star Dewey Finn, played by Jack Black on the big screen, who becomes a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school to earn a bit of extra cash. He then sets about turning his class of straight-A students into a mind-blowing rock band and the production’s young actors perform a sensational live show every night.

8. Waitress

September 13 to 18

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. The music and lyrics were written by Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, whose chart hits include Love Song and Brave, and the show opened at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End in March 2019.

Please note, these shows may be rescheduled again depending on when the government allows the theatres to reopen.

You can buy tickets at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.