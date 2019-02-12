Search

‘We want to give the venue back to the community’ - Pub fight back after multiple music venue closures

PUBLISHED: 10:57 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 04 March 2019

The Warwick St Social in Norwich is fighting back for the local music scene. Photo: Supplied by James Watkins

The Warwick St Social in Norwich is fighting back for the local music scene. Photo: Supplied by James Watkins

Supplied by James Watkins

After the closure of multiple live music venues across Norwich, Warwick St Social has vowed to fight back for the local music scene.

The Warwick St Social LIVE event takes place every Saturday from 2pm-4pm. Photo: Supplied by James WatkinsThe Warwick St Social LIVE event takes place every Saturday from 2pm-4pm. Photo: Supplied by James Watkins

The creation and management team of the now closed York Tavern say they will continue to bring live events to Norwich in their new venture at the Warwick St Social.

James Watkins, business development manager, Laura Whatling, general manager, and Steven Burkett, live music curator, hope to not only bring live music to the venue, but DJs, comedians and other forms of entertainment.

Mr Watkins said: “We want to give the venue back to the community. We’re particularly excited by the introduction of Warwick St LIVE, which includes a range of free events starting with the introduction of live music events every Saturday afternoon.

“These sessions aim to showcase the past, present and future of Norwich’s music scene, as well as holding recommends events from music bloggers, radio stations and festival companies.

“This Saturday’s ‘Original Music’ live event will include performances from Norwich based artists Felix Simpson, Chris James and Keith Sandler with many other local musicians booked in for the coming weekends.

“Our Warwick St LIVE banner doesn’t just cover live music but DJ events, comedy shows, family entertainers, football & rugby tournaments, literature and poetry evenings plus many other themed events. All those elements will be introduced throughout this year.”

With the interior and full garden redevelopment well underway, the events team also have a full schedule of outside festival-inspired events ready for the summer.

“We have a four-stage renovation plan for the premises this year alone. We are starting with the front and side bar areas to make the bar area feel more like a bar and less like a restaurant.”

“The major works will be in the garden where we are building a brand-new live entertainment stage and fully equipped outside bar, grill and games area.”

“We even have long term plans to cover and heat much of the outside area so it can be used year-round for events and functions.”

• For more information on upcoming events head to Warwick St Social’s website

