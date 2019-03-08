Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Waiting In The Wings review: a surprisingly powerful piece

PUBLISHED: 12:55 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 15 July 2019

Waiting In The Wings at Sewell Barn. Picture: Sean Owen, Reflective Arts

Waiting In The Wings at Sewell Barn. Picture: Sean Owen, Reflective Arts

Sean Owen, Reflective Arts

The superficially wispy plot of this Noel Coward play hides a darkly comic and sharp take on ageing and the lives we live.

Waiting In The Wings at Sewell Barn. Picture: Sean Owen, Reflective ArtsWaiting In The Wings at Sewell Barn. Picture: Sean Owen, Reflective Arts

Set in a retirement home for old actresses, the cast features a number of local performers who haven't tread the boards for a while, with an estimated total age of over 1000 years - and it was experience, rather than dotage, that showed.

With the core eight residents almost permanently on stage, this is genuinely an ensemble piece but Sue Newstead and Mel Sessions edged into leading roles as a pair of steely old stagehands reigniting an old feud when their retirement brings them back together.

Gill Tichborne's exclamatory Irish actress is overly melodramatic and a cheap stereotype - which is what makes her performance so enjoyable - and a sharp contrast to June Gentle's sensitive and devastating portrayal of Alzheimer's sufferer Myrtle.

Waiting In The Wings at Sewell Barn. Picture: Sean Owen, Reflective ArtsWaiting In The Wings at Sewell Barn. Picture: Sean Owen, Reflective Arts

This is a bittersweet play, with plenty of laughs and a good deal of pathos. We see the decline of these once-bright stars and feel their disappointment, but we also see their resolve in resetting their expectations and finding new ways to live. When one is offered the chance of a new life away from the home, it is both upsetting and absolutely right that she turns it down.

Cassie Tillett's direction could do with a little more urgency (as could the scene changes), but it feels shorter that its two and half-hour run. This is a surprisingly powerful piece and a great chance to see some experienced talent back on stage.

- Waiting In The Wings continues until July 20 at Sewell Barn

- Tickets are available for £5 - £10 from Sewell Barn Theatre's website or via their Box Office on 01603 626414

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Woman’s death is being treated as murder

A woman's body was found at a premises on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Teens who vandalised dugout agree to clean it up

Norfolk police said the dugout at the village’s football club was damaged in June, with paint sprayed on walls and nearby path. Photo: Police

Police discover cannabis ‘factory’ in man’s home

Police raided a property at Jerningham Road on Friday, July 12, and found five cannabis plants being grown inside. Photo: Police

Most Read

Woman’s death is being treated as murder

A woman's body was found at a premises on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Teens who vandalised dugout agree to clean it up

Norfolk police said the dugout at the village’s football club was damaged in June, with paint sprayed on walls and nearby path. Photo: Police

Police discover cannabis ‘factory’ in man’s home

Police raided a property at Jerningham Road on Friday, July 12, and found five cannabis plants being grown inside. Photo: Police

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Sinkhole opens up in Norwich city centre

The sinkhole on Muspole Street. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Woman murdered near Norwich believed to be care home resident

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 80s was found dead at Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norfolk County Council agrees to sell its last shares in Norwich Airport

Councils are set to sell their remaining shares in Norwich Airport. Picture: Mike Page

Broads Authority to sell the ‘Spirit of Breydon’ for £85k

The authority said it decided to sell the Spirit of Breydon as it is no longer suitable to the demands of the ranger team. Photo: Broads Authority
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists